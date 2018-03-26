5 things about wine

It won’t make you fat

While beer makes that unaesthetic beer belly, wine does not affect your waistline at all. In fact, recent studies showed “women who routinely drank moderate amounts of alcohol, totaling about one drink per day, carried almost 10 pounds less body fat than women who did not drink at all.”

Some folks are afraid of wine

Amazingly, there are people around the world who hate wine and there’s even a name for it, it is called “oenophobia.”

Women get drunk faster

If a woman and a man of the same size and build drank the same amount of wine, the woman still would show a higher blood alcohol concentration. This is because women have a higher fat content than men, and fat does not absorb any alcohol.

Color indicates geographical origin

You can tell by looking at the color of the wine the region and climate where the grape vine is located. Darker shades of wine, namely the darkest reds and yellow whites come from warm climates. Lighter colors come from cooler climates and taste lighter and less lush.

We have monks to thank

Monastic orders, such as the Cistercians and Benedictines, preserved and innovated the art of winemaking during the Middle Ages.