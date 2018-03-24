Jack Klasey: North Kankakee becomes Bradley

A federal judge’s ruling in Chicago on April 4, 1895, changed the future — and eventually, the name — of North Kankakee. The judge directed receiver J. Herman Hardebeck to accept the David Bradley Co. bid of $40,000 for the vacant Demme & Dierkes furniture factory.

Once that matter was resolved, the relocation of the Bradley factory was no longer in question. “Bradley’s will locate in North Kankakee at once,” exulted Hardebeck in a telegram sent on the morning of April 5. The Kankakee Democrat reported, “The news flew like wildfire, and in less than an hour, it was known from one end of the city to the other. People would meet each other in the street and shake hands over a result so devotedly looked for.”

The Democrat also noted, “We believe it is one of the conditions of the location of the Bradley factory at Kankakee that the name should be changed to Bradley, which the people certainly ought to be perfectly willing to do, and we do not think that there will be one dissenting vote against it.”

The newspaper’s prediction of the name change was correct: three months later, on July 13, the village board approved changing the name to Bradley City (a year later, it would be shortened to Bradley).

In the months between the announcement and the name change, a great deal would be happening in both North Kankakee and Kankakee. Since the economic impact of the new factory would be areawide, excitement following the announcement ran at least as high in the larger city as in its northern suburb.

On Friday morning, April 12, an “immense throng” gathered at the Illinois Central depot in Kankakee to greet Hardebeck and J. Harley Bradley, the company president, when they arrived by train from Chicago. The Democrat observed that, “Many of our business houses were decorated with bunting, and every outward evidence was given that the people appreciated, at its full value, what the removal of the mammoth Bradley plant to the city meant to its manufacturing and commercial interests.”

J. Harley Bradley addressed the crowd as “fellow citizens, as I am a resident, or will be so of North Kankakee.” He went on to observe that the company had looked at a number of other possible locations in Illinois and Indiana before making a decision. “I don’t think that it would be in good taste for me to say anything in regard to the other locations. The fact that we chose Kankakee speaks for itself.”

One week later, on Saturday, April 20, hundreds of David Bradley employees and their families arrived aboard a special 10-car excursion train. A large banner attached to one of the train cars declared it was the “Excursion of employees of David Bradley Manufacturing Co. to their new factory site at Bradley City, Ill.”

The train (which was decorated with two Bradley plows mounted on the front of the engine), pulled into the Kankakee depot at 11 a.m. One hour was set aside for the excursionists to visit Kankakee on foot or aboard the city’s streetcars (at no charge). At noon, they reboarded the train or climbed onto a North Kankakee trolley for the short trip to the factory site. After the employees had time to inspect the former Demme & Dierkes plant, “a substantial dinner prepared by a Chicago caterer” was served on the second floor of the factory.

After dinner, J. Harley Bradley encouraged the workers to make the move to Bradley City.

“He reminded the men,” reported the Kankakee Democrat,” that they could live here better and cheaper than in Chicago, and if they wanted to, he thought that they could all own homes if they lived economically.”

Through the early summer months of 1895, a steady stream of freight cars moved between Chicago and Bradley City, transporting the plant’s machinery and materials. One estimate placed the number of freight cars required for the move at 200. At the same time, many of the hundreds of Bradley employees were relocating to the new factory town.

By early fall, the move was complete. The Chicago Tribune reported on Nov. 15, “The Bradley Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing company has vacated its shops at Nos. 57 to 63 North Desplaines street, and concentrated its entire plant at Bradley, Kankakee County, Ill. ... The plant at Bradley is now in full working order.”

After almost 90 years, the manufacturing company that saved North Kankakee and changed the town’s name, ceased being part of the community. In the early 1980s, the “Bradley factory” (then part of the Geo. D. Roper Corp.) closed its doors and moved production to lower-cost facilities in the southern United States.

Today, Bradley primarily is known as a retail center, because of development of shopping areas in its northeastern section along Illinois Route 50.