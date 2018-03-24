Empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs

KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School is inspiring the next wave of entrepreneurs by giving students a firsthand experience with starting businesses through its INCubator program.

The school introduced INCubator this year by choosing 40 students from different backgrounds. Those students have broken into groups to create products that resolve problems from “lame” lanyards to sweat-soaked shoes.

Local business owners have partnered with the class to mentor groups. Some also teach parts of the course.

“This class helps the students on many levels,” INCubator teacher Shelley Lingo said. “It introduces them to people in their community. They learn about their mentors’ jobs, which gives them an understanding of what types of businesses are in Kankakee. It also could be a bridge to entrepreneurship opportunities.”

Equipped with a modern classroom consisting of couches and whiteboard tables, students have collaborated to design, manufacture, market, sell and ship their products.

“It has helped me a lot because I didn’t know what it took to start a business,” said junior Gary Lee, who is interested in pursuing a marketing career. “We’re taking it very serious. We’re talking about making and selling products, and we have a lot of business people coming in to help. It empowers us.”

Last fall, students received a surprise visit from Spikeball CEO and 1993 Bishop McNamara High School graduate Chris Ruder. Ruder revived Spikeball in 2008 and appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” in 2014.

Ruder was in awe after sitting down and talking to students about their products.

“I’m jealous,” he said with a laugh. “I love the layout of the classroom, the topics they are covering and the fact that they are using a business model canvas. This is stuff I didn’t even have exposure to until after college.

“Whether their companies succeed or fail, they are getting a quality education in here. I was talking to one of the students about how they are going to price their product based on their manufacturing cost. Just having a conversation with a 16-year-old about that is incredible.”

Listening to Ruder’s “Shark Tank” experience also will come in handy for students as the year goes on. For their final project, they will have to make a “Shark Tank” pitch to a forum of business owners.

Going forward, the school plans on making the class the staple of its upcoming business academy, which should be up and running within the next few years. School officials are considering adding a pre-INCubator class next year.

“These kids could potentially start their own business with the ideas they have come up with,” Lingo said. “That’s what we want for them. We want them to see that everyday people can start a successful business with hard work and perseverance.”