Early morning fire destroys vacant house, damages old St. Pat's school (copy)

KANKAKEE — A three-alarm fire Friday morning at 431 S. Indiana Ave. destroyed a vacant house and damaged the old St. Patrick’s school building.

No injuries were reported.

Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the fire is suspicious, and arson investigators were combing through the debris of the home.

Schuldt said plywood covering the window appeared to have been placed recently.

The house was torn down several hours after the fire because of its instability.

A vacant house to the south of the destroyed home also was damaged.

The damage to the third floor of the school was minor, Schuldt said.

In 2016, the school, then known as Aquinas Catholic Academy, was closed as the Joliet Diocese reorganized its grade centers in the county.

Schuldt said firefighters went into the school upon arrival to battle the house fire, which then jumped to the school.

“I give credit to the guys in there for knocking down the fire quickly,” Schuldt said.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 5 a.m. Between 60 and 75 firefighters from several Kankakee County area departments battled the blaze.