Kids Day at the Farm setting a new record — 1,600

Kids Day at the Farm, an American Agriculture Week event organized by the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, was expected to reach a new milestone Wednesday and today.

Lisa Habeeb, the Farm Bureau’s ag literacy coordinator for 14 years, reported after the FB’s recent annual meeting that a record 1,600 fourth-graders were expected. That included students from throughout Kankakee County, plus pen pals coming again from Chicago’s William P. Gray Elementary School, which has been an adopted urban class for several years.

That’s 400 more than last year and 600 more than reported for 2015, she said.

FB Manager Chad Miller said a “special effort was made to reach out to the schools that haven’t participated in years and remind them that this is a very educational event and not just a day out of the classroom.”

“One big part is Manteno coming back,” Habeeb said. Manteno fourth-graders hadn’t been sent in recent years because the school district had a one-field-trip-per-year policy, she said.

This year, 53 classes of fourth-graders were scheduled to come, the Chicago pen pals, all but three public school classes in Kankakee County, plus one parochial school class, she said.

As a result of the renewed success in attendance, “we had to muster up as many volunteers as possible,” Miller said. “Every year, we have about 80 volunteers.”

This year’s expanded event included 27 farmers, agribusiness and farm service agency volunteers presenting programs — “everything from the water cycle to biotechnology,” Habeeb said. “It’s really a good array of speakers and really exciting programs.”

The students move through numerous exhibits, with 8-minute presentations at each stop and 2 minutes between stations.

“Dave Becker, of WKAN Radio, brings his sound system and is a critical part of the day to move things along,” Miller said.

Supporting the effort are the University of Illinois Extension’s Kankakee County staff, the Kankakee County Soil and Water Conservation District and many farm and agri-business volunteers.

Launched in 2000, it was canceled only once by a rare March blizzard in 2014.

During school years, Habeeb presents Ag in the Classroom educational programs once per month in 52 Kankakee County fourth-grade classes.