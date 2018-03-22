Investigators won't say what caused fire of mobile home on March 20

KANKAKEE — Fire investigators have determined the cause of a fire March 20 that left a family of five homeless.

However, Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said no further information would be released "due to the nature of the parties involved."

Last week, Schuldt said investigators believed the fire's origin was suspicious.

Schuldt said the case has been turned over to the Kankakee County State's Attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed.

State's Attorney Jim Rowe said he has not seen the file yet.

Schuldt said the case did involve juveniles.

According to a Kankakee Police report the night of the fire, an officer on scene talked to a juvenile who said he saw three juveniles near the mobile home who may have had a lighter and lighter fluid.

The mobile, located in the 1900 block of South Schuyler Avenue, was considered a loss.

The family and their pets were able to escape prior to firefighters arrival.