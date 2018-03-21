Shaw Local

Local News | Kankakee County

Primary election results (contested races only)

By Daily Journal

Governor (Republican)

Bruce Rauner

Jeanne Ives

Governor (Democrat)

J.B. Pritzker

Chris Kennedy

Daniel Biss

Tio Hardiman

Robert Marshall

Bob Daiber

Attorney General (Republican)

Erika Harold

Gary Grasso

Attorney General (Democrat)

Scott Drury

Sharon Fairley

Aaron Goldstein

Renato Mariotti

Kwame Raoul

Nancy Roterberg 

Jesse Ruiz

Pat Quinn

U.S.Rep. District 2 (Republican)

David Merkle 

Patrick Harmon 

John Morrow

U.S. Rep. District 2 (Democrat)

Robin Kelly

Marcus Lewis

U.S. <span style="font-family: inherit;">Rep. District 3 (Republican)</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Adam Kinzinger</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">James Marter</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Kankakee County Clerk (Democrat)</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Barbara Wells</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Stephen Bauman </span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Kankakee County Board District 2 (Republican)</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Jim Vickery</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Colton Ekhoff</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Iroquois County Board District 2 (Republican)</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">(Top 2 advance to general election)</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">David Penny</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">John Shure</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Daniel Pursley</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Steve Huse</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Iroquois County Board District 3 (Republican)</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">(Top 3 advance to general election)</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Paul Bowers</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Vince Lamie</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Donna Crow</span>

<span style="font-family: inherit;">Joe Young</span>

