Primary election results (contested races only)

Governor (Republican)
Bruce Rauner
Jeanne Ives
Governor (Democrat)
J.B. Pritzker
Chris Kennedy
Daniel Biss
Tio Hardiman
Robert Marshall
Bob Daiber
Attorney General (Republican)
Erika Harold
Gary Grasso
Attorney General (Democrat)
Scott Drury
Sharon Fairley
Aaron Goldstein
Renato Mariotti
Kwame Raoul
Nancy Roterberg
Jesse Ruiz
Pat Quinn
U.S.Rep. District 2 (Republican)
David Merkle
Patrick Harmon
John Morrow
U.S. Rep. District 2 (Democrat)
Robin Kelly
Marcus Lewis
U.S. <span style="font-family: inherit;">Rep. District 3 (Republican)</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Adam Kinzinger</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">James Marter</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Kankakee County Clerk (Democrat)</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Barbara Wells</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Stephen Bauman </span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Kankakee County Board District 2 (Republican)</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Jim Vickery</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Colton Ekhoff</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Iroquois County Board District 2 (Republican)</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">(Top 2 advance to general election)</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">David Penny</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">John Shure</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Daniel Pursley</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Steve Huse</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Iroquois County Board District 3 (Republican)</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">(Top 3 advance to general election)</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Paul Bowers</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Vince Lamie</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Donna Crow</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;">Joe Young</span>
<span style="font-family: inherit;"> </span>