March 13 was a 10-pound day

March 13 was a lucky day for veteran angler Adrian Maiden Jr., of Kankakee.

It was the day he caught the biggest walleye of the 10 years he has been fishing the Kankakee River — a 10-pound, 29-incher he took while bank fishing downstream from the dam at Kankakee.

He did have some help from his wife, Roxanne, a professional nail technician who applied silver glitter to each side of the blue X-Rap lure that fooled the big walleye.

The big fish "hit probably 10 feet from the bank," he said. "I felt her head shift and knew I had her." Landing the fish took "just a couple minutes."

Before last week, his biggest walleye catches have been in the 25-inch, 6-pound range, which are in the protected range for walleye, sauger and hybrids in the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers and their tributaries.

Those rules were put into effect to protect walleye in the unique 17-year walleye stocking program that captures river walleye each spring, takes them to a state hatchery for spawning, and releases their offspring back into the river.

To protect the brood stock, the Department of Natural Resources enacted limits on walleye, allowing three fish per day, with 18- to 26-inch fish protected, as well as those below 14 inches. Three keepers are allowed per day in the 14- to 18-inch or the combination of one above 26 inches and two 14-18.

"I've caught a lot of them between 14 and 18 inches," Maiden said of the most frequently caught keepers. He also said he's caught and released in the 18 to 26 inch protected slot.

"The walleye population is really good. I usually catch a couple every day," he said.

Smallmouth bass are also protected in the Kankakee River from the dams at Kankakee and Wilmington, and tributaries of that region. The limit is a three-fish harvest with only one 18 inches or larger and two fish smaller than 12 inches.

"I used to fish mostly for bass, but buddy of mine turned me on to walleye," Maiden said.

Maiden took his 10-pounder to Kankakee River Trading Post at Altorf for weighing and measuring.

"He's been trying for a long time to hit the 10-pound wall," said proprietor Nick Carr, who photographed the catch. "He's caught quite a few over the years, but this is the biggest for him so far."

Carr said walleye fishing has been pretty good below the Kankakee dam and at Wilmington as well as the Momence area, but he's seen none to match Maiden's fish yet this year.

"There's been a lot of decent fish, but no 10-pounders," he said. "You don't see them too often." Last spring, DNR fisheries biologists took two 10-pounders at Wilmington in electro-fishing for brood stock for the hatchery and stocking program.

He also considers the stocking program a success.

"When I was first here (2003) any walleye you caught was talked about; now it's 10 pounds," he said. "I think the slot limit has done a lot of good."