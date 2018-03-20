Flood damage assessed in Iroquois, Kankakee

Local officials partnered with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration Monday to complete flood damage assessments in Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties.

Officials already have completed a preliminary survey of the damage from late February flooding. Though Gov. Bruce Rauner declared the three counties disaster areas on Feb. 23, the vast majority of the damage is in Iroquois County, where more than 400 homes have been notably damaged, almost 100 of them severely.

“This is the next step in the process. The first was the local damage assessment or initial damage assessment. They provided that information to us, and with that, we made the decision to ask FEMA to send in this team to help do a more formal assessment,” said Patti Thompson, communications manager for IEMA.

“We recognize this is an area that has been hit repeatedly with flooding. I, myself, remember being here in 2008 when they had the January floods and we were here doing assessments,” she added. “That is another consideration for us to look at, the repeat flooding that they’ve had here.”

Small teams will be going door to door in affected areas over the next few days, to either examine houses from the outside or speak with residents if they’re home. The results of this evaluation determine the level of federal assistance affected areas will receive, primarily grants and low-interest loans.

There is no timeline for those funds.

In Iroquois County, staff from IEMA, FEMA and the SBA started in Watseka, led by Eric Ceci, coordinator of the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

“We are collaborating with (area charities) to make sure we don’t leave anyone behind,” Ceci said of the recovery efforts. “We’ve cast a pretty large net, and we’re trying to address people who still need help.”

In determining whether or not to request federal funds, evaluators will consider several factors, including the magnitude of the damage, the response from local aid organizations, and the number of damaged homes that are uninsured.

“We’re looking to see did the water impact the structure or foundation in the home? Is there cracking? That’s certainly a concern when you have a lot of water around the home ... We look at water lines and electrical. Are furnaces or water heaters affected?” said Cassie Ringsdorf, a spokesperson for FEMA.

Residents in affected areas are asked to cooperate with officials, and to be ready to answer questions about the extent of the damage. Inspections will continue through the week, likely extending in Iroquois County through Thursday or Friday.

Anyone who has not yet reported flood damage should get in touch with local emergency management agencies. The Iroquois EMA can be reached at 815-432-6997, Kankakee at 815-802-7172 and Vermillion at 217-443-6010.