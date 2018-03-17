State's attorney hosting youth poetry contest

Students in Kankakee County are invited to "step up and stand tall" in recognition of National Youth Violence Prevention Week during March 19-23.

Founded in 2001, National Youth Violence Prevention Week is an effort of SAVE, Students Against Violence Everywhere, which was founded in 1989 after the murder of a North Carolina high schooler.

The Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office is holding a youth poetry contest to recognize the week. The theme is Step Up, Stand Tall Against Youth Violence, and students in grades six through 12 are eligible to participate.

The contest will culminate in a public poetry slam from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m March 23 at Feed Arts & Cultural Center. The Friday night event is hosted by the state's attorney's Youth Advisory Board, a group of area high schoolers who work to educate the community about the challenges facing young people. With school shootings and gang violence in the news and teenagers nationwide organizing protests, it's a timely subject.

"We wanted to think about youth violence and ask: What impact does it have in our community? We needed to have the poetry to see how students feel and get to the emotional side of things," said Emma Overton, community outreach coordinator for the state's attorney, and adviser for the Youth Advisory Board.

"The state's attorney recognizes that it starts with the youth. All the crime prevention policies we can put in place are all well and good, but if they don't affect the people they need to affect, they're not getting anywhere. The youth are a huge resource. They know what's going on in their communities, and they can talk about it."

Students can submit their poems online at k3sao.com/programs, give them to their school offices or email them to eoverton@k3county.net. Submissions must include the student's name, grade and school and contact information for a parent or guardian. Submissions, which will be accepted until March 20, must be typed in a Word document or a Google document with a minimum of a 12-point font. Submissions with inappropriate language will not be considered.

Youth violence is defined as "violence involving young persons, typically children, adolescents and young adults" either as victims, perpetrators or both.