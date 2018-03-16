Part 1 of the race for Illinois governor

The Illinois Primary election is set for Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting continues through Monday. You can register to vote until Election Day, but you must bring two forms of identification, one of which has your current address.

What follows is information on the two governor's races as there are primary races among both the Democrats and Republicans. The winner of each race will advance to the Nov. 6 general election.

What follows here is information on each candidate. They appear in the same order as they will appear on the Kankakee County ballot.

This material was compiled from the candidates' websites, OnTheIssues, Ballotpedia, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune. No summary can contain all of the candidates' information. The official website for each candidate appears at the end of their information.

This piece does not deal with the many negative attack ads against the candidates by other candidates. Rather, the emphasis is on what they propose to do in the future.

<strong>DEMOCRATS</strong>

<strong>J.B. Pritzker</strong>

<strong>Family:</strong> Wife Mary, two children.

<strong>Political experience:</strong> Has never held elected office. National co-chair of Hillary Clinton campaign in 2008. Ran for Congressional seat in 1998 and lost.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Lawyer. Duke University undergraduate. Northwestern University Law School. Part of the Hyatt Hotel chain, personal wealth estimated at $3.4 billion. He led the capital campaign for the Illinois Holocaust Museum and has made major donations to Milton Academy and Northwestern Law School.

<strong>Positions:</strong>

• Would work to change the Illinois Constitution to vary income tax rates. "It's time for Illinois to modernize our tax code — and to do that, we must fairly raise revenue. Right now, Illinois has one of the most regressive tax structures in the nation." (On The Issues)

• On House Speaker Michael Madigan: "He's been around an awful long time." Term limits on legislative leaders is "an answer to that question." (Tribune)

• "I will ensure that we pass balanced budgets and bring stability back to state government so that manufacturers will want to invest in Illinois again." (Website)

• "I propose a public health insurance option that would allow every Illinois resident the chance to buy low-cost health insurance." This would allow residents to buy Medicaid coverage, a program called IllinoisCares. (Website)

• "My five-point plan engages parents and children in a two-generation approach to build a comprehensive, birth-to-five system of early childhood education." (Website)

<strong>Lieutenant Gov. Pick:</strong> Juliana Stratton, state representative from Chicago.

<strong>Website:</strong> jbpritzker.com

<strong>Chris Kennedy</strong>

<strong>Family:</strong> Wife Sheila, four children.

<strong>Political experience:</strong> Chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, 2009-15.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Runs Top Box Foods, a hunger relief nonprofit. Former manager of Merchandise Mart. Leads Wolf Point Real Estate Development in Chicago.

<strong>Positions:</strong>

• "Will put Illinois on a path to a single-payer system (for health care)." (Website)

• Opposes requiring Medicaid recipients to work. (Website)

• Would work to change the Illinois Constitution to vary income tax rates. "Supports a progressive income tax because he believes that the wealthy need to pay their fair share." (Website)

• Proposes $15 minimum wage. (Website)

• He would ban property tax attorneys from serving in the Legislature and ban campaign contributions from property tax attorneys to the officials they lobby. (Website)

• On immigration: "Would ensure Illinois operates as a sanctuary state." (Website)

<strong>Lieutenant Gov. Pick:</strong> Ra Joy, former director of CHANGE Illinois, a Coalition for Honest and New Government Ethics.

<strong>Website:</strong> kennedyforillinois.com

<strong>Daniel Biss</strong>

<strong>Family:</strong> Wife Karin, two children.

<strong>Political experience:</strong> State senator who represents Chicago's northern suburbs. Senate member since 2013. Previously served one term in the Illinois House.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Math professor, Summa Cum Laude from Harvard University and Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

<strong>Positions</strong>

• "Will put Illinois on a path to a single-payer system (for health care)." (Website)

• "A path to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants. No human being is illegal." (Website)

• Would enact a "robot tax" on firms that benefit from automation. (Sun-Times)

• Says "its time" for Mike Madigan to go. (Tribune)

• "Restrict the number of guns that can be purchased within a set time span. Ban bump stocks, assault weapons and expanded magazines." (Website)

• Would work to change the Illinois Constitution to vary income tax rates. "Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has a constitutionally mandated flat tax. That means rich guys ... pay the same tax rate as working families. That's unfair and wrong; the wealthy need to pay their fair share." (Website)

<strong>Lieutenant Gov. Pick:</strong> Litesa E. Wallace, state representative, serving Rockford since 2014.

<strong>Website:</strong> danielbiss.com

<strong>Bob Daiber</strong>

<strong>Personal:</strong> Wife Karen, married, two sons.

<strong>Political experience:</strong> Superintendent of schools for Madison County since 2006.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Farmer, teacher, was president of Triad Education Association.

<strong>Positions</strong>

• Would work to amend state constitution to vary income tax rates. "Promotes a progressive income tax to gain designated revenue to pay pension obligation." His proposed rates would range from 1 to 6 percent. (Website)

• "Negotiate pension debt as a shared cost with annuitants and participating members" (Website)

• Would bond out the state debt to reduce interest. Pledged against right-to-work. Would fund general state aid to schools 100 percent and pay all backlogged categorical money owed. (Website)

• "Support small business incubators for entrepreneurs of the 21st century." (Website)

• Madigan isn't given credit for "holding Illinois together in difficult times." (Tribune)

<strong>Lieutenant Gov. Pick:</strong> Jonathan W. Todd, a Chicago social worker.

<strong>Website:</strong> bobdaiber.com

<strong>Tio Hardiman</strong>

<strong>Family:</strong> Wife, Alison.

<strong>Political experience:</strong> Ran for governor in the Democratic Primary in 2014, got 28 percent of the vote.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Chief Executive Director, Violence Interrupters. Previous Director of Ceasefire Illinois. Northeastern University, master's in Inner City Studies.

<strong>Positions</strong>

• "Until the people decide to not vote for Mike Madigan, he's going to be there. I do believe he should step down but at the same time, term limits is very important." (Sun-Times)

• "Increase funding to programs with current proven solutions to decreasing crime." (Website)

• "Create and enhance social/emotional learning program." (Website)

• Would seek to change Illinois Constitution to vary income tax rates. Proposed rates from 2-10 percent. (Website)

• Would tax transactions at the Chicago Board of Trade. (Website)

<strong>• Lieutenant Gov. Pick:</strong> Patricia Avery, executive director of Champaign-Urbana Area Project, which provides youth and family services.

<strong>Website:</strong> hardimanforillinois.org

<strong>Robert Marshall</strong>

<strong>Personal:</strong> Wife, Susan, four children<strong>.</strong>

<strong>Political experience:</strong> Elected to Burr Ridge Board of Trustees in 1989.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Radiologist. Graduate of Oberlin and Harvard Medical School. Vietnam veteran.

<strong>Positions</strong>

• Term limits for U.S. Senators (two terms) and for Members of Congress (five terms). (Website)

• Move all tollbooths to state borders, so the only people who pay are those crossing the borders. (Website)

• Divide Illinois into three states (Chicago, Northern Suburbs and Downstate). (Springfield Daily)

• Decrease Medicare age to 64. (Website)

• $15 minimum wage and "Pay equity for women." (Website)

• "Get out of all wars in the Mideast and use that money for domestic programs." (Website)

<strong>Website:</strong> citizensforrobertmarshall.net

<strong>Lieutenant Gov. Pick</strong>: Dennis Cole

<strong>REPUBLICANS</strong>

<strong>Bruce Rauner</strong>

<strong>Family:</strong> Wife, Diana. Six children.

<strong>Political experience:</strong> First-term governor of Illinois. Won four-way primary with 40 percent and general election with 50.3 percent in 2014.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Venture capitalist. Headed GTCR through 2012 and then R8Capital Partners. Summa Cum Laude Dartmouth College. Harvard MBA. In 2015 reported earnings of $150 million. Philanthropic donations have included the Red Cross, YMCA, six charter schools and the Dartmouth Library. Has endowed several professorships.

<strong>Positions</strong>

• "I've proposed a plan to roll back Madigan's tax hike and give Illinois families a $1 billion tax cut, keeping more money in your pocket and giving a boost to the state's economy." (Website)

• "I'm fighting for term limits and fair maps to make elections more competitive and ensure politicians are genuinely accountable to voters." (Website)

• "We signed a historic education reform law that provides tax credits for scholarship programs which gives educational choice to low-income families, provides more funding for school districts most in need, brings parity in funding for charter schools, and removes onerous state mandates." (Website)

• "My priority is on rehabilitation, not dangerous early release programs." (Website)

• Would reform Illinois' expensive workers compensation system, rein in out-of-control lawsuit abuse, and freeze property taxes. (Website)

• Supports a woman's right to choose (Tribune)

<strong>Lieutenant Gov. Pick:</strong> Evelyn Sanguinetti, former Wheaton City Council member and current lieutenant governor. First female Hispanic lieutenant governor in the country.

<strong>Website:</strong> brucerauner.com

<strong>Jeanne Ives</strong>

<strong>Personal:</strong> Husband Paul, five children.

<strong>Politics:</strong> State representative since 2012, representing Wheaton.

<strong>Profession:</strong> West Point graduate. Tax adviser and bookkeeper.

<strong>Positions</strong>

• "Ives will institute a 1 percent hard cap on property taxes as a percentage of home value." (Website)

• "Ives will rescind the 32 percent income tax increase passed by Chicago Democrats and surrender Republicans." (Website)

• "Ives will repeal the new, open-ended entitlement Rauner created by signing public funding of abortion on demand." (Website)

• "Ives will repeal Illinois' sanctuary state status and allow local and state law enforcement to cooperate with federal law enforcement." (Website)

• Supports idea of a work requirement for able-bodied Medicaid recipients. (Tribune)

<strong>Lieutenant Gov. Pick:</strong> Rich Morthland, professor Black Hawk College, former state representative from Moline.

<strong>Website:</strong> ivesforillinois.com