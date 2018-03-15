Experts Jeffolds and Post address Friends of the Kankakee

"Everyone loves butterflies. Not even a politician can say 'I hate butterflies,'" Friends of the Kankakee President Marianne Hahn said at FOK's annual meeting Saturday.

She was introducing Mike Jeffords and Susan Post -- the animated guest speakers whose love for butterflies has spanned decades as Illinois Natural History Survey entomologists and partners in marriage for 35 years.

Hahn described their 400-plus page "Butterflies of Illinois — A Field Guide," which they compiled with James Wiker of the Illinois State Museum, as "the best butterfly book I have ever seen."

Post and Jeffords also presented a Kankakee premiere for their latest publication, "Curious Encounters with the Natural World from Grumpy Spiders to Hidden Tigers" -- a collection of amazing photos and excellent personal essays of their scientific adventures in Illinois, across the country and around the world -- published in 2017 by the University of Illinois Press.

Their introduction, "The Origin of Our Cabinet of Curiosities," details their explorations of nature, with Jeffords rambling at age 8 in the Ohio River wetlands of far southern Illinois, including bringing home, piece by piece, a complete horse skeleton he found in the woods, and Post's examination of cow pies for insects in a 4-H project that led her to major in entomology at the University of Illinois. One of her first classes was agriculture entomology.

"I fit right in, and while my teaching assistant (Jeffords) somewhat scared me, I loved the class," she wrote.

Six months later, they were working together for the Illinois Natural History Survey, doing soybean research, with Post learning photography from Jeffords as well.

"Over the past forty-plus years, we have amassed an impressive collection of almost a half-million images taken in Illinois, the United States, and during the past several years, the world," she wrote.

Many of their photos illustrate "Butterflies of Illinois," and stunning examples accompany the 102 essays about the amazing local and world experiences that are the focus of "Curious Encounters."

As guest speakers Saturday, Jeffords did most of the talking and said he has been studying butterflies for 59 years, with Post at it for 40. Both are retired from IHNS, but not from their studies and travels.

Talking about their Illinois field guide, while showing stunning photos on a huge screen, Jeffords noted the butterflies of Illinois are a "finite group of organisms. It's not like learning the butterflies of South America, where there are 10,000 species."

Illinois is home to 107 species, he noted.

"We have about 2,000 species of moths. I have been asked: Why aren't you doing the 'Moths of Illinois'? My answer is I am way to old to even begin."

Jeffords and Post did a "butterfly big year" in 2011 -- a small version of the adventure Robert Michael Pile detailed in his 2010 book "Mariposa Road: The First Butterfly Big Year." (Mariposa is Spanish for butterfly.) Pile spotted 477 species. The Illinois version involved 54 trips to 30 sites, with 86 percent of the native species spotted, Jeffords said.

<strong>Area highlights</strong>

Jeffords said the most productive butterfly sites in Illinois are in Mason County, near the center of Illinois and home to Sand Ridge State Forest, and a well-known local sandy area where eastern Kankakee and Iroquois counties meet near the state line. That area is home to the Iroquois County State Wildlife Area, the Carl Becker Savannah Nature Preserve and the almost-adjacent 66-acre beginning of the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area in two state-approved nature preserves donated to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by Friends of the Kankakee.

The Becker preserve "may be the best place to see the regal fritillary butterfly in Illinois," Jeffords said.

"The Iroquois County area is probably one of our favorites to go," Jeffords said, noting wetlands and "nice sand forest area."

He also singled out Bonnie's Prairie in Iroquois County — a 10.6-acre Illinois Nature Preserve, owned by Champaign-based Grand Prairie Friends of Illinois. It is on Iroquois County 2200N Road, half a mile east of Illinois Route 1 and 3.5 miles north of U.S. Route 24 at Watseka.

Another Iroquois County site mentioned is the Loda Cemetery Preserve, owned by Grand Prairie Fiends and The Nature Conservancy on Loda's Monroe Street between U.S. Route 45 and Interstate 57. Originally 3.4 acres, Grand Prairie Friends bought an additional 9 acres in 2007 and began expanding the native plant area.

The site has 130 native plant species and, Jeffords said, "probably 10,000 species of arthropods" -- insects, spiders, centipedes and more.