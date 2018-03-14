County scraps interfund borrowing measure

The Kankakee County Board repealed a resolution from 1994 on Tuesday morning that required the board chairman, the county treasurer and the county auditor to sign off on interfund borrowing.

Interfund borrowing has been a topic of contention for several weeks now, and Board Chairman Andy Wheeler had a strong warning for his colleagues.

"If you vote no to (this resolution), because the Kankakee County auditor has refused to sign off on interfund borrowing, as of the end of this meeting we have no authority to interfund borrow," he said. "What happens then is me and the finance director go upstairs and determine which roughly 60 percent of county employees are laid off."

The confusion began at the last board meeting Feb. 13, when some board members raised questions about a resolution to sign off on a little more than <a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/issue-taken-with-interfund-borrowing/article_ad5ebb99-4c61-5b8d-b122-7233ee49886b.html">$6.9 million worth of borrowing</a>. County Auditor Jake Lee refused to approve the measure, citing both the amount of money borrowed and what he says is a lack of transparency in the process.

The 1994 resolution requiring Lee to sign off was never included in the online county code database and had been largely forgotten about until Lee's protest. For his part, Wheeler says the ordinance takes away constitutional authority from the board and invests it in just a few officials. He added that the county's finances are improving and says Lee has been disruptive to a necessary process and has failed to make his case before the finance committee.

The board debated for about half an hour before ultimately deciding to repeal the resolution. Members could create a new resolution that provides for some oversight process, but it will have to go through the full legislative process.

"The reason we put this into place was that we wanted additional eyes on (borrowing) other than just the board. I must remind you that the board made that decision," said Robert Ellington-Snipes, who sat on the 1994 board. "For 24 years, that process has not been challenged or changed until today. I submit to you that we need to have a conversation with the auditor to find out why."

George Washington Jr., who also served on the 1994 county board, said the old resolution was flawed, and that the board has already been transparent about its finances.

"There's no problem here I can see that we need extra eyes other than the eyes we have already. Any individual board member is welcome to come check in with the finance department with any questions they have. There's no reason to carry this on like it's a major argument and it's not," he said.

Several members suggested waiving the rules to have Lee speak on his own behalf, but the motion was voted down. The discussion will continue at the finance committee meeting at 9 a.m. March 28, where Lee is expected to speak.