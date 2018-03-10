J. Herman Hardebeck never intended to create a new town. Instead, his plan for the hundreds of acres of farmland lying between Bourbonnais and Kankakee was to develop sites for factories and homes for workers, then, annex the development to the city of Kankakee.

He succeeded in the first part of his plan but failed in the second. Hardebeck's site attracted several large furniture factories and hundreds of workers' families moving into newly built homes, but failed to become the northern portion of the city of Kankakee. Instead, it became the village of North Kankakee and eventually would grow (under the name of Bradley) to become the third-largest incorporated community in Kankakee County.

The story of North Kankakee began in May 1891, when Hardebeck acquired a large plot of land lying between Vasseur Avenue (now Kennedy Drive) and the Illinois Central Railroad. The plat map of the North Kankakee development showed the land divided into 80 blocks, bounded by South Street, the Illinois Central Railroad, North Street and Vasseur Avenue. Lots set aside for industry lined the western side of the railroad tracks, and business lots were along both sides of Broadway Street.

"Mr. Hardebeck is ... a quiet but successful worker in developing the enterprises that have come to Kankakee during the past year," noted the Kankakee Gazette, "and when he announces a scheme like the above, there is sure to be something in it."

The promoter wasted no time recruiting industrial firms to build factories in his development. In a full-page newspaper ad in August 1891, Hardebeck trumpeted the "North Kankakee boom." It was the "best location for a manufacturing town in Illinois." He "guaranteed a population of 4,000" by July 1892, noted that three large factories already had committed to build there and that "more of them are coming."

A year later, those three factories — the Gibbs Chair Co., Ideal Folding Bed Co. and Turk Furniture Co. — were in operation, employing a total of more than 1,200 workers. A fourth firm, Demme & Dierkes Furniture Co., was erecting a complex of buildings that would provide employment for 1,000 workers. The Demme & Dierkes factory was located on two full blocks along the east side of the Illinois Central tracks, between North Street and East Broadway Street. An Oct. 10, 1892, newspaper story reported the furniture manufacturer would build 50 homes near the factory to house its workers.

While Hardebeck's development was booming, efforts to annex it to Kankakee were stalled through the entire summer of 1892 in the Kankakee City Council's committee on ordinances. Hardebeck attempted to bring the matter to a vote by offering to donate two lots for fire stations. It didn't help; the council granted the ordinance committee more time to consider the annexation request.

Frustrated with the failure of the City Council to act, the annexation petition was withdrawn; on Sept. 16, 1892, more than 70 North Kankakee residents gathered and voted unanimously to pursue incorporation as a separate community. Although the names "Columbia" and "Hardebeck" were proposed for the new town, it eventually retained the name on its original plat: North Kankakee.

On Oct. 8, the citizens of North Kankakee formally voted to incorporate. "Very little excitement was caused by the election, as everyone was reasonably sure of the final result," reported the Kankakee Evening Democrat. A month later, the first slate of village trustees was elected, and druggist Dr. Preston Stebbings became the first village board president.

As 1892 came to an end, a bright future for the new community of North Kankakee seemed assured. "The success of North Kankakee has been a marvel," the Kankakee Gazette reported enthusiastically. "From a tract of farmland, barren of a stick of lumber, there has sprung up within 15 months a manufacturing village comprising a resident population of 450 ... four hotels and boarding houses, 22 stores, a railroad station, post office, four furniture factories ... and all the primary elements of a thriving town."

Looming on the horizon, however, were the dark clouds of an economic depression that would have a devastating effect on North Kankakee.

Next week: From Boom to Bust.