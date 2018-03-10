Narcan used on man involved in 1-car crash

KANKAKEE — A man was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Court Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday morning.

Kankakee Fire Department personnel used Narcan on the unconscious 33-year-old man, according to Commander Chris Kidwell, of the Kankakee police.

Narcan is a drug commonly used to reverse the effects of an overdose of opioids.

Kidwell said the man was able to get out of the car on his own.

Investigators were at the hospital late Friday morning, Kidwell said. He would not say if blood and urine tests would be performed.

The car was westbound on Court Street at 9 a.m. when it veered to the left and hit a traffic pole and a light pole before coming to rest on the driver's side by the building on the southwest corner. A portion of the building's facade was damaged.