<em>Editor's note: The year was 1918. America was embroiled in World War I, women were pushing for the right to vote, and a flu pandemic would soon devastate the country. Our Throwback Thursday takes a look back at our most popular stories from this month in history, from the quirky to the heartbreaking.</em>

<em>On March 7, 1918, the citizens of Kankakee stepped out of their homes to watch the Aurora Borealis, a rare occurrence for the Chicago area, which only sees such a display every two or three years depending on the level of light pollution. This article was published unabridged the following day under the headline "Phenomenon in Northern Skies Seen by the Citizens." Its explanation of the phenomenon isn't quite right. The Aurora occurs when charged solar particles enter the Earth's atmosphere and collide with molecules, causing them to light up.</em>

Hundreds of Kankakee people stood out in the chilly air Thursday night and gazed heavenward, especially in the north and witnessed the strange phenomenon which lighted the skies. Expressions as to the cause of it were many and varied. Many declared that the beautiful lighting effect was the reflection in the sky of some fire between Chicago and Kankakee. Others were considerably alarmed and feared something awful was about to take place and that the illumination might be due to activities on the battlefields of Europe.

But the most generally accepted opinion was that the strange phenomenon was the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights. At any rate it was a most beautiful sight and was visibly shortly after 6 o'clock in the evening until far into the night. At times the phenomenon was more visible than at others.

<strong>Encyclopedia Comments</strong>

The Americanized Encyclopedia Britannica describes the phenomenon as Aurora Polaris, Aurora Borealis and Australis. Polar Light, Northern Lights or Streamers, an electrical meteor, appearing most frequently in high latitudes in the form of luminous clouds, arches and rays or which the latter sometime meet at a point in the zenith and form what is called a foreal crown. The arches are sometimes single; sometimes several concentric ones are seen and they are usually nearly all stationary, or move slowly southward.

The only thing resembling a distinct history of the phenomenon is that which is given by Dr. Halley in the Philosophical Transactions No. 347. The first account he gives describes the appearance of what is called by him burning spears, which were seen at London on the 30th of

January, 1560. The next appearance was on the 7th of October, 1564. In 1574, also an Aurora Borealis was observed two nights successively on the 14th and 15th of November. Again, the Aurora was twice seen in the 1575 on the 13th of February and the 28th of September. From 1621 to 1707, there is no mention made of an Aurora Borealis having been seen at all. The next on record is that mentioned by Dr. Halley in March, 1716, which from its brilliancy attracted universal attention and was considered by the common people as marking the introduction of a foreign race of princes. Since that time these meteors have been much more frequent and most readers have seen brilliant displays within late years, which have been visible over the northern zone.

<strong>Mystery Unexplained</strong>

Early observers conjectured that the Aurora was an electric discharge in the rarefied upper atmosphere, and the resemblance between it and the phenomenon exhibited by discharges in an air-pump vacuum confirmed the idea. Recent spectroscopic observations have thrown some little doubt on this conclusion or at least have shown that there is still a mystery left unexplained.