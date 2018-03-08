A plan to help offenders, court system

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office has started a program that it hopes will be beneficial to nonviolent offenders and the court system.

State's Attorney Jim Rowe recently announced a pilot Diversion Accountability Program for nonviolent misdemeanor and first-time low-level (Class 3 and 4) nonviolent felony offenders.

This allows offenders a way to divert from traditional prosecution and toward sentences that involve educational components, service hours within the community impacted by their crime and restitution to those impacted by the offense.

"They are still being held accountable, and if they complete the program, it doesn't result in a conviction on their record the rest of their life," Rowe said.

Those eligible will be offered an opportunity to participate in the program before any charge is filed against them.

Those currently facing charges that are eligible for the program will be given the same opportunity at their next court date and, if they successfully complete the program, their case will be dismissed.

Offenders will have up to 120 days to:

• Complete an offender assessment

• Complete an evidence-based intervention educational class

• Perform up to 50 hours of community service at designated churches, nonprofit and veterans service organizations within the community where the crime was committed

• Meet with a GED and/or college admissions/financial adviser to explore educational opportunities

• Pay restitution when applicable, and pay all fees associated with the above services

"By holding them accountable, we hope this lowers the rate of recidivism," Rowe said. "This is not being soft on crime. I think it is being smart on crime."

A 2015 report issued by the Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council showed that 48 percent of those released from prison each year committed another crime within three years of release and 19 percent within one year of release.

The offender is responsible for the $250 fee. There is no cost to taxpayers.

According to Rowe, the $250 fee is less than the total of fines and costs assessed against an offender upon entry of a misdemeanor conviction if their case were to proceed the traditional prosecution route; and is even less than the fine assessed for supervision on traffic tickets in Kankakee County.

Rowe said the program will be re-evaluated in 18 months.

Offenses eligible for the program include theft, retail theft, property damage, disorderly conduct and other nonviolent misdemeanor and nonviolent low-level felony offenses.

Drug and gun offenses, sex offenders, career offenders, gang-related crimes, domestic violence, DUI, other violent crimes and Class 1 and Class 2 felonies are not eligible.

An offender can only participate in the program once. Failure to complete it will result in the filing of the original charges.

"The program will help focus our resources on prosecuting the most serious and violent offenders in our county, reduce the caseload on our public defenders, reduce the backlog of cases awaiting trial and obtain justice for victims of violent crime more quickly," Rowe said.

This program already is in place in more than 140 jurisdictions in 17 states, including St. Clair County, Ill.

For more information, call the state's attorney's office at 815-936-5800.