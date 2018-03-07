Fundraiser planned to help Payten Angel Hope

Payten Angel Hope, of Bradley, loves horses and wakes up smiling every day, despite the medical and physical hardships she's had all her life.

The 6-year-old has had to endure a heart murmur, brain shunts, atrial septal defect (a hole in the wall between the heart's two upper chambers) that led to swelling of her heart, aortic pulmonary valve stenosis (narrowing of the aortic valve opening) that's created extra work for her heart from needing additional pressure to pump blood out of the heart and into the aorta and curvature of her spine.

Payten will need to have a rod put in place to help straighten her spine, and that's just one of the surgeries she'll have to have this year. Her second surgery will be to remove a piece of her skull.

In order to raise funds for travel back and forth to Chicago for her surgeries and visits, Payten's mom, Amanda, is hosting a benefit for her from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Manteno Sportsmen's Club, 851 N. Main St. They'll be having raffles, a silent auction, door prizes, food and a live DJ.

Tickets will be available at the door, The cost is $20 for adults, kids ages 4-10 are $10 and kids younger than 3 are free. Advance tickets for $5 (kids) and $15 (adults), are available by contacting Payten's mom at 815-348-0921, Amanda's mom Sheila at 815-944-2205 or Liz Winn at 815-401-8284.

These surgeries are sure to take a toll. Payten weighs just 25 pounds and wears clothes in a size 24 months.

She attends Bradley East Elementary School for kindergarten, but learns in a classroom where only eight students are taught, and she reads at a three-year-old level.

Payten was born nine weeks premature, and went through many surgeries in her first month at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Everything Payten has been diagnosed with has effected her in many different ways. "She has learning disabilities, and she's behind in school," Amanda said. "It's hard because I'm trying to cope to with everything new that I've been finding out."

Currently, Payten has an ear infection that's been going on for 10 weeks on top of everything else, and she wears a back brace.

Payten and her mom make many trips to see Payten's medical specialists at two different hospitals in Chicago.

To pay for parking in Chicago is expensive, especially if Payten is in the hospital for more than one day. "When Payten was born, we paid $900 for parking for all 30 days she was in the hospital," said Amanda. If Payten does have a longer hospital stay, Amanda does like to come back home to see her other daughter, 7-year-old Maddison.

"She feels left out a lot because most of the attention is based around Payten, and the 24-hour care that she needs, so we try to include her in everything," Amanda said. "When we do, they tend to fight ... like sisters."

Amanda has had to take off work, in order to provide Payten with the care that she needs, and because of doctor appointments in Chicago, she missed one to two days of school each week.

Those who won't be able to attend the benefit this Saturday, but still would like to donate can do so at any HomeStar Bank location under the account name, "Payten Angel Hope."