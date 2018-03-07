Early voting begins for primary

It's time to cast your ballot in this year's early primary voting ahead of the March 20 Election Day.

This year's midterm elections should be exciting — with the governor's seat, U.S. House seats and state and house and Senate seats up for grabs — the primaries are a reflection of that, with two strong contenders for the Republican nomination for governor and three for the Democratic nomination.

Newly appointed Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said voting has been off to a slow start this year, though the office usually only sees about 20 or 25 percent turnout at midterm primaries.

"I want to encourage everyone to come out," he said. "Early voting is open and we're ready. ... This is what makes democracy great, the people's part in the process. I strongly encourage people to come out and make their voices heard."

There are challenged primaries in two local races this year: the Democratic nomination for county clerk, and the Republican nomination for the county board District 2 seat, which covers part of Momence and Ganeer Township.

Stephen Bauman and Barbara Wells are running for clerk. Bauman has posted online about progressive topics, promoting the local women's march and attending a local NAACP meeting. He previously ran for 6th Ward city councilman as a Democrat.

"Stephen looks to bring a fresh approach to this office through increased voter registration and local government education," says a statement on his Facebook page. "Thank you for your support!"

For her part, Wells is the president of the Kankakee School District Board of Education, where she's served for 13 years. She also spent 17 years as a home buyer educator for Neighborhood Partners of Kankakee. Wells says her goal is to bring that accessibility and focus on education to the clerk's office.

"I'm focused on just making sure that information is accessible to citizens, that the website is secure and updated, that people can do the things they need to do without having to do them twice, like printing a document and then mailing it in when we should be able to do things online," she said.

The county board race pits incumbent Jim Vickery against Colton Ekhoff.

Vickery has a long career in public service and has been on the board since 2002. Before that, he served on the Momence City Council. Asked why voters should re-elect him to the position, Vickery pointed to his experience, which includes contract negotiation, grant work as a board member of the Kankakee County Economic Alliance, and terms as both the chairman and vice-chairman of the county finance committee. He plans to continue to focus on improving the county's delicate financial situation.

"It's a multifaceted job," he said of serving on the board. "You work very hard to fund certain things and get certain things accomplished and the results aren't very visible. For the first two years I was on the county board I did a lot of listening."

Ekhoff is a member of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau and the National Rifle Association, as well as a volunteer with veterans. He has a platform of fiscal responsibility, including strong opposition to increasing property taxes, borrowing and deficit spending. He pointed to Vickery's votes in favor of tax increases.

"I stand for conservative local values and promise to always vote my conscious and support any actions for my constituents in the most fiscally responsible ways, while still providing the support and services you deserve for your hard earned tax dollars," Ekhoff said on his website.

"My opponent said he's going to vote against tax increases, but he hasn't looked at the budget. How can you make that determination if you haven't looked first?" said Vickery says tax increases and borrowing are necessary for payroll. "It's easy to say you oppose tax increases. Everyone opposes tax increases."

The clerk's office, 189 E. Court St., has special hours to accommodate early voters and will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday next week, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Early voting begins in Manteno this Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leo Hassett Community Building, 211 N. Main St. Voting in Bourbonnais starts today and runs through Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 700 Main St NW.