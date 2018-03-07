Community Calendar: March 7, 2018

<strong>Thursday, March 8</strong>

<strong>Read to a Dog,</strong> 6 p.m. Read to a trained therapy dog and improve reading skills. Sign up at the Bradley Library.

<strong>Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner,</strong> Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee, 5 p.m. until sold out. Corned beef cabbage, potatoes, carrots, roll. $10 per person.

<strong>Donations being accepted at the Kankakee Public Library for Fortitude Canteen Outreach</strong>, to help the homeless in the community. In particular need of travel-size hair care products and new men's and women's underwear. Donation container at front entrance. 815-939-4564.

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators hosting beekeeping presentation by Mike Rusak</strong>, 4:30 p.m., Kankakee County Historical Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Friday, March 9</strong>

<strong>NARFE monthly meeting</strong>, all federal workers welcome. Noon lunch, 1 p.m. meeting, Village Grill, 135 N. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. 815-929-3724.

<strong>Lenten Fish Fry</strong>, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne Parish Hall, $10 adult, $4 children 12 and younger. Drive through available. Additional fish fry March 23.

<strong>Library Apps Show and Tell,</strong> 10 a.m. to noon, get help taking advantage of all the apps a Bourbonnais Public Library card gives you access to: free audiobooks, ebooks and magazines, plus new self-publishing options.

<strong>Bingo with the Books</strong>, 10 a.m. Kankakee Public Library. Free, 10 rounds of Bingo, prizes, refreshments. Second Friday of each month. 815-939-4564.

<strong>Saturday, March 10

Inspirational Old Fashioned Country Breakfast,</strong> proceeds go to the Sun River Terrace Community Center Summer Food Meals Service Program. 10 a.m. to noon, community center, 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace. $8 adults, $5 children 10 and younger. Sausage patties, bacon, ham, buttermilk pancakes, fried green tomatoes, eggs, grits, biscuits, smothered potatoes, juice, coffee and milk. Advance tickets 815-304-4498 or sunriverterracecommunitycenter@comcast.net.

<strong>IAW Make-a-Movie Project</strong>, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project. One that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

<strong>St. Paul's Lutheran Mom2Mom Sale</strong>, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. Kids clothes, toys and gear. Vendors and more. Booths available. Contact agillespie@stpaulslutheran.net.

<strong>Crochet Club</strong>, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

<strong>Chili and Mac Supper</strong>, 4 to 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 120 S. McGuire Drive, Manteno, Manteno Masonic Lodge 636. $7 adult, children 8 and younger free. All-you-can-eat chili, chili mac, chili dogs, hot dogs and salad, carryouts available. Advance tickets zasadajr@hotmail.com.

<strong>Night of Comedy fundraiser for Hospice of Kankakee Valley</strong>, 6 p.m. Quality Inn & Suites, Bradley. Comedian Jay Harris featured. Tickets $20. Raffles, prices. Organized by Kankakee Emblem Club. 815-932-5530.

<strong>Sunday, March 11</strong>

<strong>The Agape Handbell Ringers in concert</strong>, 4 p.m., free, St. Paul's Lutheran School Gym, 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. Chicago's premier handbell ensemble featured. 815-932-0312.

<strong>Knights of Columbus Chili Lunch</strong>, noon to 3 p.m., Settles Center, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee. $5 per person, $20 per family.

<strong>Monday, March 12

Acrylic Silhouettes Craft,</strong> 6 p.m. Design a canvas with acrylic paints. Register at the circulation desk. Bourbonnais Public Library.

<strong>Jorge Mujica, activist, speaking,</strong> 6 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. Jorge Mujica speaks on Your Voice, Your Rights. He was born in Mexico City and participated in several popular movements in Mexico until he moved to the United States in 1987. This event will be presented entirely in Spanish.

<strong>Tuesday, March 13

LOSS (Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide),</strong> Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 6 p.m. Free, nondenominational program to support those grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide. A safe, nonjudgmental environment where survivors of suicide can talk openly about feelings and experiences. Place to find community, direction and resources for healing.

<strong>Read Between the Lines Book Club</strong>, 10 a.m. Bourbonnais Public Library. Fiction book club for adults includes lively discussion of the book "Lilli De Jong" by Janet Benson. Registration not required. Obtain a copy at the library or bring your own.

<strong>Taxes and the IRS Changes for 2018</strong>, 6 p.m. Peotone Public Library. Topics include: Why not to wait to get your refund? Tax-deferral vs. tax-deductible vs. tax-free. Do I need a tax advisor? Tax avoidance? Where do income taxes go? Register online at peotonelibrary.org, events or 708-258-3436.

<strong>Pancake and Sausage Supper</strong>, Ashkum Chargers 4-H Club, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Ashkum Coliseum, $6 adults 12 and older, $4 children 11 and younger. Proceeds used to send Ashkum 4-H kids to camps.

<strong>Wednesday, March 14</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous</strong>, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Anime Club</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.

<strong>Friday, March 16

Fish Fry</strong>, all you can eat, Herscher Fire Department, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Herscher Legion Community Center, carryouts available. Raffle prizes all night. Adults $9, children ages 5-12 $5.

<strong>Saturday, March 17</strong>

<strong>IAW Make-a-Movie Project</strong>, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project. One that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

<strong>Crochet Club</strong>, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

<strong>Monday, March 19

Poet's Arrow,</strong> 6 p.m. Open mic event, Kankakee Public Library. Artists in different arenas of rap, song, poetry or spoken word share talents in a judgmental-free environment. Free. Participant or come to observe.

<strong>Tuesday, March 20

Tuesdays with Books Book Club</strong>, 10 to 11 a.m. third Tuesday of month. March's discussion is on the "Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" by Lisa See.

<strong>Wednesday, March 21</strong>

<strong>Home at the Library</strong>, 10:30 a.m., Kankakee Library. Time for home-schooled students to come to the library and interact with others, including different activities each month. No registration required. 815-939-4564

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous</strong>, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>MS Support Group</strong>, 7 p.m. Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. Third Wednesday of each month. 815-933-8594.

<strong>Anime Club</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.

<strong>Donations being accepted at the Kankakee Public Library for Fortitude Canteen Outreach,</strong> to help the homeless in the community. In particular need of travel size hair care products and new men's and women's underwear. Donation container at front entrance. 815-939-4564.

<strong>Thursday, March 22

Soul Collections Book Discussion</strong>, 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Public Library. March's selection: "Half of the Yellow Sun," written by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Group meets last Thursday of each month.

<strong>Slime Craft</strong>, 6 p.m. Create some slime at the library. Register at circulation desk. Space is limited. Bourbonnais Library.

<strong>Friday, March 23</strong>

<strong>Lenten Fish Fry</strong>, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne Parish Hall, $10 adult, $4 children 12 and younger. Drive through available.

<strong>Saturday, March 24</strong>

<strong>Adventure's Egg Hunt</strong>, Adventure Church Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. $5 per child. Egg hunts, activities, crafts, games, food (for an additional cost) and more. Event is indoors. Children hunt eggs according to age group. Toddlers-4 years old begin at 1 p.m. Kindergarten-second grade begin at 2 p.m., and grades 3-5 begin at 4 p.m.

<strong>Kids Garden,</strong> free event, 1 p.m. Pembroke Public Library. Garden planning starts during the cold winter months. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and pull up a chair. Explore the garden space with them.

<strong>IAW Make-a-Movie Project</strong>, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project. One that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

<strong>Crochet Club,</strong> noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

<strong>Sunday, March 25

Collector Con,</strong> 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo Center, $3 per person. Comic books, video games, new and vintage toys, cards, coins, original art, many collectibles, vendors, authors, artists. Information at facebook.com/collectorconconventions.

<strong>Monday, March 26</strong>

<strong>Local Spring Wildflowers</strong> presentation, 7 p.m. Bourbonnais Library. Presenter, Trevor Edmonson. 815-933-1727 or bourbonnaislibrary.org.

<strong>Tuesday, March 27

"Jane Eyre" Book Club</strong>, 6 p.m. Reading chapters 16-27 of "Jane Eyre" by Charlotte Bronte and discussing them. Information at thebigbookproject.wordpress.com. Bourbonnais Library.

<strong>Wednesday, March 28</strong>

<strong>Blood Drive,</strong> St. Mary's Parish Hall, Beaverville, 2 to 6 p.m., redcrossblood.org. For appointments call 815-435-2240 or 815-435-2249.

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous,</strong> Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Anime Club,</strong> 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.

<strong>Thursday, March 29</strong>

<strong>Washi Tape Picture Frame Craft</strong>, 6 p.m. Space limited, register at circulation desk. Bourbonnais Library.

<strong>Ramp Assistance Program</strong> <strong>and free counseling,</strong> Options Center for Independent Living, 22 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais. For those in need of a ramp to safely exit/enter home. No charge for the ramp if qualified. Options also offers counseling to those with disabilities who are older than 60 to help each learn about and receive services and support. 815-936-0100.

<strong>Saturday, March 31

IAW Make-a-Movie Project,</strong> 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project. One that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

<strong>Crochet Club</strong>, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

<strong>Thursday, April 5

Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International,</strong> Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library, first floor, room A, Kankakee. 815-935-1482 or czetta1@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7</strong>

<strong>Rummage Sale, Presbyterian Church</strong>, Margaret Ave., Piper City, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday fill a grocery bag for $1. Proceeds go to missions supported by Piper City Presbyterian Women. 815-686-2219 or 815-822-8825.

<strong>Saturday, April 7

Willowhaven 5K,</strong> Willowhaven Nature Center and Park, 1451 N 4000E Road, Kankakee, 7 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. 5K and fun walk. Prizes. $30 per adult, $25 veterans, $25 age 17 and younger. Proceeds will support Willowhaven programs and activities. Information at bbrotary.org.

<strong>Sunday, April 8

Old Courthouse Museum Open House</strong>, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Open 1 to 4 p.m. 815-432-2215. Special art display features work by students of Watseka's Glenn Raymond School, taught by Kay Devine. Reception for the students 2 to 4 p.m. Museum open first Sunday of each month. Iiroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com.