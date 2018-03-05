Residents assess damage as they return home

Area residents who bore the brunt of significant flooding throughout the past few weeks now are faced with a different task.

The need to push water away from their property has diminished now that the flood has receded, and now that can more closely inspect the mess that has been left behind.

A cleanup was organized in Aroma Park last Saturday, as residents who had been driven from their home for as long as a week have been allowed to return in recent days. What they found was not altogether pleasant, many realize it could have been worse.

Such was the case for the Norton family. They reside on Shannon Road, which had to be closed on Feb. 23 because of flooding. While the high waters damaged their garage and ruined their above ground pool, Josh Norton said he felt fortunate that the home itself was spared.

Watseka also endured heavy flooding but finds itself in the midst of cleanup efforts as well. The city has begun picking up garbage produced by the flood, and residents are asked to bring the debris to the curb for pickup. Electronics, hazardous materials and tires will not be taken away.

The American Red Cross shelter at Watseka's Trinity Church remains open, but a crowd of displaced that once numbered in the 100 range has diminished considerably. As of Saturday night, nine people remained at the church.

As families continue to return to their homes, they will need to contact their insurance companies, qualified inspectors/contractors, and/or their landlords for further direction. They also should be aware of these helpful tips:

• Landlords are responsible for their property, including its maintenance and repair

.• Electric and natural gas companies will not reconnect services until the homeowner has a qualified electrician and/or plumber inspect their home and provide a receipt.

• Be wary of mold in homes. Further information on mold in homes can be found at the ICPHD website at co.iroquois.il.us/health-department/environmental-health/emergency-preparedness/.

• Pets are susceptible to mold. Make sure your home is ready for your pet.

• Beware of predatory contractors.