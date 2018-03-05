Bradley man pleads guilty to out-of-state rape

ROME, N.Y. — A Bradley man has pleaded guilty to rape of an underage girl he met online.

According to the Rome Sentinel, Dakota S. Adair, 27, pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court to third-degree rape and fourth-degree possession of a weapon last Wednesday. Adair will serve one year, with credit for time served.

Adair fled Illinois with the 16-year-old girl in mid-January.

Traveling in New York, investigators said the pair stopped for the night at a motel on the outskirts of Rome, which is where they were located and taken into custody on Jan. 17.

Police said a loaded handgun also was found inside Adair's vehicle.