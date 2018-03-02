Local boys discuss shelter plans with mayor

KANKAKEE — The rambunctious sounds of basketball being played in the Knights of Columbus building in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon came to a hush as three local boys met with Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong about their plan to create a homeless shelter in the city of Kankakee.

It's been almost two months since 12-year-old Gabriel Bell, 10-year-old Aiden Lopez and 9-year-old Zane Joiner, all of Kankakee, constructed a mock homeless shelter in the basement of the Knights of Columbus building.

The men's and women's Salvation Army shelters closed in the summer and late fall of last year because of funding cuts from the federal government.

The three boys made their shelter from donated cardboard boxes, and even came up with their own set of very detailed blueprints as a part of their Youth Homeless Awareness Project as members of the Kankakee Community Development Corporation Teen Reach program.

That program is led by Daily Journal columnist Ron Jackson, who also manages the Teen Reach program.

The shelter the boys thought up would be complete with more than 100 beds, transportation, restrooms, a sign-in area and a recreation room that would include a television, dining area and games. They even went as far as to come up with a token system for how occupants would get their meals.

During the meeting, the boys sat behind a table with name cards placed in front of them, their plans and blueprints posted on the wall behind them for all to see, and introduced their plan directly to Wells-Armstrong.

Gabriel, Zane and Aiden went through their agenda with the mayor a bit nervously, but they made sure to get through with everything, including the ending question-and-answer portion of the meeting.

They were eager to know how the mayor felt about the homeless population.

"I think there is a need in the community for us to provide some placement," Wells-Armstrong said. "One of the things we're working on is housing and making sure that we have more affordable housing for people."

The boys wanted to know what the mayor's plan was for helping the homeless.

"Well, I don't have $1 million (on your chart up there), so the city doesn't have $1 million. I'm working with organizations in the community," Wells-Armstrong said. "When there's a need in the community, we have social service agencies to provide different things, like Harbor House for domestic violence or Catholic Charities."

"What do we need to build a shelter?" Gabriel asked.

"You need money, and lots of it. You'd have to look at a space, and also see if we have land in the city to build a structure," she answered. "You'd need someone to design the building ... we'd have to identify a piece of land and how that land would be acquired."

"Who do we need as partners?" Zane asked.

"The United Way would be a good place to start because they work with all of the social service agencies that we have in the county and they know who provides everything," the mayor said.

"Fortitude (Canteen Outreach) with Dawn Broers, she's a social worker and she used to be a professor at Olivet (Nazarene University). She's taking a lead right now in the community in terms of getting resources to people. You should also reach out to the Salvation Army. They've already ran a homeless shelter, so you don't have to reinvent the wheel, but they can give you guidance on that. Business owners, elected officials, like me, and anyone who has an interest in the community."

Even though the boys thought this whole plan would take 10 to 15 years to complete, the mayor assured them that only four to five years would be needed to complete what they want to do.

"That would give us some time to work it through," she said. "But you want to make sure that you have progress continuing to go on, or people will get doubtful."