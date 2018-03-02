Jaycees organizing flood relief aid

The Kankakee Area Jaycees is organizing emergency relief to aid area flood victims.

The funds collected will be used to meet the needs of the flood victims and provide things such as cleaning supplies, safety items, general supplies, dry goods, water pumps, sandbags, secure transportation, canned goods, pet supplies and meals for those in shelters and volunteers. Donations are being accepted through mail, in person and online.

Cash and checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1991 Kankakee, IL 60901 or at one of the locations listed below. Checks should be made out to "Kankakee Area Jaycees" with the memo "flood relief." Visit kankakeejaycees.org/flood to donate via credit card or PayPal.

Locations also are accepting donations of bottled water, cleaning supplies and canned and dry goods. For an updated list of needed supplies, visit the Jaycees website or see a list on Facebook at facebook.com/K3Jaycees.

To volunteer or learn more, call Amber Cahue at 815-530-1955.

<strong>Drop off locations:</strong>

Paradox Emporium located at 101 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, IL 815-304-5070

Court Street Ford located at 558 William R. Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, IL 815-939-9600

Firehouse Pub located at 22-28 N. Dixie Highway, Momence, IL 815-472-4340

Bargains and Treasures located at 396 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, IL 815-304-5295

Trinity Church located at 1658 E. Walnut St., Watseka, IL 815-432-4070