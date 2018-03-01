<em>Editor's note: The year was 1918. America was embroiled in World War I, women were pushing for the right to vote, and a flu pandemic would soon devastate the country. Our Throwback Thursday takes a look back at our most popular stories from this month in history, from the quirky to the heartbreaking.</em>

<em>This week's pick is an editorial from 1918 that implores citizens to support the war effort by gardening. With shortages of staples, such as sugar, coal and milk, across the state, Kankakee citizens had conservation on their minds. Throughout the course of World War I, more than 5 million such small gardens would crop up across the country, producing more than $1.2 billion worth of food by the end of the war. A government campaign at the time reminded people, "Food will win the war."</em>

There are three great needs which this country now engaged in the greatest war of all time feels most acutely. They are:

1. Food for itself and its allies.

2. Labor to produce the food and munitions and supplies which are necessary to carry on the war.

3. Money to pay for this food and labor to buy ships and munitions, to compensate the soldiers and sailors, and provide for all the multitudinous activities of a nation at war.

The War Savings campaign — the sale of Thrift and War Savings stamps — offers a unique opportunity to supply all these needs at once and to supply them from sources which ordinarily in large part are neglected. The opportunity is explained, in a nutshell, in this one injunction: PLANT A WAR SAVINGS GARDEN.

Millions of acres of the best land in the world are going entirely to waste in Illinois, producing nothing but noxious weeds. To anyone who is familiar with the way every little portion of ground is cultivated in Europe, the sight of all the waste land in even the best-cultivated portions of America is amazing.

The waste labor power of this country is as great as the waste land. We all think we are working pretty hard and talk a good deal about American energy and industry. But let's analyze the facts a little. Take the case of the children alone — and in doing so, don't get the idea that this plan contemplates anything like violation of the child-labor laws, or the driving of the poor, half-fed children into the shops and factories like Germany has done in order to supply her armies with ammunition.

But there are thousands — yes, hundreds of thousands — of children in Illinois who have practically nothing to do during the periods of school vacations. The boys play baseball and roam the woods, and do other things because their physical and mental natures demand exercise and adventure. The girls play their little games and take walks, and mope around, and get in mother's way, all because they have nothing to do to keep their hands and minds occupied. Every one of these boys and girls would be physically better off, and happier and more contented if they were cultivating little gardens.

Waste labor is not confined to the children. There is not a man who is employed in a bank, an office, a story, or even in a factory, who would not be physically better off if he spent a few minutes each day digging in a garden. Even the women who fret about a speck of dust in the parlor, and toil to keep the kitchen floor spotless, would find their nerves rested and their bodies refreshed if they forgot these things once in a while, and scratched in the dirt in the sunlight and fresh air a little. Yes, there is plenty of waste labor in America, and wasted health because of it.

Now for the money end of it. A 12-year-old city boy — I know this to be true, because he was my boy — who became interested in gardening when the food conservation campaign was started last year, sold $3 worth of string beans, lettuce, and green onions from a plot of ground 12 by 18 feet in size. My own backyard garden, 25 by 75 feet, produced vegetables during the season, which by careful check would cost my family $63 at the price prevailing at the corner grocery. And I am no horticultural expert, either.

Every bit of garden truck produced at home serves the government in still another way. The world is short of food and the country is short of transportation facilities. If you produce your vegetables at home you can relieve the congested railroads of the necessity of hauling them to you and you set free the field crops — the grains the farmer produces in carload lots — to be shipped on to the seaboard and sent to our starving allies. Every family that feeds itself is, at the same time, feeding a starving family in France or England simply by adding that much food to the world.