Multi-vehicle crash ends in Indiana man's death

WELLINGTON — An Indiana man died of injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in southern Iroquois County on Tuesday.

According to Illinois State Police District 21, 75-year-old Glenn W. Kolzow, of Lafayette, Ind., was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A preliminary investigation indicated Kolzow was northbound on Illinois Route 1 at 11 a.m.

His car came to a stop at the intersection of 500N Road, waiting for two vehicles southbound on Route 1 to clear the intersection in order to turn westbound onto 500N Road.

A semi-tractor trailer was northbound on Route 1 and failed to stop. It struck the rear of Kolzow's car and pushed it into the oncoming traffic, striking the two vehicles.

The driver and passenger of one of the southbound vehicles were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Kenneth R. Swanson, of Midlothian, was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.