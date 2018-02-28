Feed to host fundraiser for 5-year-old girl

Soon to be 6-year-old Tenleigh Joy Stokes, of Pana, Ill., loves playing with dolls and wants to go to nursing school just like her mom, Haylee Shrake.

Tenleigh doesn't yet understand that while her mom is going to nursing school at St. John's College of Nursing in Springfield, she's learning more and more about the rare disease her daughter has — Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome.

Tenleigh was born eight weeks prematurely at 2 pounds and 6.6 ounces in March 2012. She was diagnosed with TIS as an infant in May 2013. It's a rare disease that affects less than 4,000 children in the United States.

In children with TIS, lung growth is limited by rib deformities and spinal curves. As a result, their chest wall becomes deformed or sunken, and they might become dependent on nasal oxygen or ventilator support to breathe.

The Christian County town of Pana is more than two hours south of Kankakee, but all it took was a Facebook post for a local area band to get involved with helping Tenleigh.

"I was putting on a show at Feed, and I wanted to have a cause for it," said Nick Galik, of Nick Galik and the Gamblers.

Galik found out about Tenleigh's condition through a post on Facebook. "I wanted to help them out as much as I can," Galik said. "I'm amazed at what the family has to go through."

Tenleigh has to have surgery every four to six months at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a 13-hour drive, to expand rods or VEPTRs (Vertical Expandable Prosthetic Titanium Ribs), as she grows.

She had her first surgery at 18 months old, and she underwent her 20th in December of last year.

Those invasive surgeries are meant to straighten her spine and open her chest wall. Surgery 21 will take place sometime between April and June. Tenleigh will have those surgeries until she's done growing. After that, the rods will be removed, and Tenleigh will have a spinal fusion.

When it comes to living with TIS, Tenleigh doesn't know any different.

"In that sense, it's a blessing," Haylee said. "But physically, academically and socially, she's playing catch up with the other kids." Tenleigh can't play as aggressively as other kids her age, her mobility is limited and her bones are very fragile.

Right now, Haylee's biggest obstacle has been trying to keep Tenleigh's weight up. There are times when she barely eats. "I give her feedings through a g-tube every night," Haylee said.

"I'm pretty optimistic. It's been a learning process for me. We were only supposed to have three years with her, so every day is a blessing."

Haylee co-parents with Tenleigh's father, Lee. Although they're no longer together, he goes to every surgery in Philadelphia with Haylee, Tenleigh and Haylee's parents.

"When we all go to Philly together, we spend two to three nights on the road," Haylee said. Only one parent is allowed to stay at the hospital overnight, so Haylee and Lee alternate.

During Tenleigh's first surgery, the family stayed in Philadelphia for almost a month while she recovered.

It took more than a few tries to find the right hospital that was suitable for Tenleigh's needs.

"When she was 4 months old, we went to St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield. They'd never seen her case, and they didn't have a diagnosis. They just told me her symptoms," Haylee said.

Doctors told Haylee that based on Tenleigh's anatomy that included fused/missing ribs, scoliosis and a small chest wall, she'd never walk and wouldn't live past the age of 3.

"I just started Googling more (about the disease), and that's when I found Dr. Robert M. Campbell at CHOP. He told me that he wouldn't let her die," Haylee said. Campbell is the director of CHOP's Center for Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome and inventor of the VEPTR device.

With no idea of what to expect, Haylee scheduled a consultation at the hospital and took the first of many long trips to the East coast.

Traveling, eating and lodging in Philadelphia for the family runs them about $5,000 each time.

Feed Arts & Cultural Center will be hosting a fundraiser to help pay for their travel costs.

Haylee, Tenleigh, Lee and Haylee's parents will all be in town to attend the fundraiser.

Six bands will play, including Usual Chaos and Nick Galik and The Gamblers, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The cost of admission is $5 at the door.

Those who won't be able to attend the fundraiser can donate by going to Tenleigh's GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/tenleighjoy

<strong>WHAT:</strong> Tenleigh Joy Benefit

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 7 p.m., Saturday

<strong>COST:</strong> $5 at the door.

<strong>GoFundMe: </strong>gofundme.com/tenleighjoy