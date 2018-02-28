Ex-BBCHS standout arrested

<em>Editor's note: Story updated with Micah Bradford being cleared by Valparaiso University to play in Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference game.</em>

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Micah Bradford, a sophomore on the Valparaiso University men's basketball team from Bourbonnais, was arrested on two misdemeanor drug charges on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Bradford played for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He is the program's career scorer leading and was a four-year letter winner for the Boilermakers.

Bradford has played in 30 games this season for the Crusaders, who open play in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Thursday in St. Louis.

On Wednesday, Aaron Leavitt, assistant director of athletics for media relations at Valparaiso, said in an email:

"Micah will be playing in the tournament. He will face a two-game suspension as outlined in our Student-Athlete Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct also provides a period of time where the student-athlete has the opportunity to initiate an appeal process. During this period of time, the student-athlete is allowed to compete."

According to online court records from Porter County, Bradford is charged with visiting a common nuisance and possession of marijuana growing or cultivating (first-time offender).

Both are Class B misdemeanors and are punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Bradford bonded out Sunday, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department's website.

Barry Bradford told the Daily Journal his son has never tested positive for drugs since coming to Valparaiso.

The NCAA mandates drug testing of college athletes.

The organization tests for steroids, peptide hormones and masking agents year-round and also tests for stimulants and recreational drugs during championships, according to the NCAA website.

Member schools also can test for these substances as part of their athletics department drug-deterrence programs.

According to Barry Bradford, the team played at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday and flew back to Valparaiso.

Barry Bradford said his son told him he went over to a teammate's apartment along with other players and friends. They were going to a movie later.

Several teammates left the apartment to get food. Micah Bradford and the girlfriend of a teammate, 19-year-old Nailah Bush, of Chicago, stayed behind.

According to the Northwest Time of Indiana, police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Sturdy Street in Valparaiso at 9:12 p.m. on Saturday.

They smelled burned marijuana in the common area of the building. They heard voices in the apartment they suspected the odor was coming from but no one answered the door when police knocked.

Using a police dog, they were able to confirm it was marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

Police found two small baggies of marijuana on the ground outside the apartment.

Bradford and Black told police they knew nothing about the marijuana.