Community Calendar: Feb. 28, 2018

<strong>Thursday, March 1</strong>

<strong>Bishop McNamara presents Celebrating Black Culture,</strong> free, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, 9:30 a.m. inspirational guest speaker Dr. K. Edward Copeland; 7 p.m. celebration of culture and talent, food tasting, live music, poetry. All attendees are entered into a $200 drawing. Both events are open to all ages. Information at bishopmac.com/celebrate.

<strong>Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International</strong>, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. 6:30 p.m. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-935-1482 or email czetta1@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Red Hat Nanas of Bourbonnais</strong>, noon, monthly luncheon meeting, 3 Winds Eatery (formerly The Homestead), 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Women interested in joining this Red Hat Society are cordially invited to attend. Red hats and purple blouses/tops are required attire. palmerdesignandgraphics@gmail.com.

<strong>Prayer Breakfast</strong>, 9-10:30 a.m. One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee, (Lower Level) Free will offering, continental breakfast will be available. Information 815-935-0800. Topic: Experiences of a Practicing American Diplomat Overseas-Conquering With Christ and Evangelizing the World. Presenter is the Rev. Nicholas Greanias, a Greek Orthodox priest and adjunct professor of political science at Loyola University Chicago.

<strong>"The Dark Tower" movie showing</strong>, 6 p.m. Bourbonnais Public Library, White Oak Conference Room, free, no registration necessary.

<strong>Thursday, March 1- Saturday, March 3</strong>

<strong>Giant Indoor Yard Sale</strong>, Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

<strong>Friday, March 2</strong>

<strong>Fish Fry</strong>, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Chebanse Community Building, Chebanse American Legion Post 408 and Women's Auxiliary, $8 adult, $5 children ages 6-12, children younger than 6 eat free.

<strong>Saturday, March 3

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss Celebration,</strong> 1 p.m. Limestone Library. For children in preschool-third grade. Celebrate reading on the anniversary of Dr. Seuss' birth. Games and crafts. Register 815-939-1696.

<strong>Spring Dinner,</strong> Iroquois County Democrats, 6 p.m., 35 E. Jones St., Milford, $15 admission includes meal, keynote speaker Michael Frerichs. Information iroquoisdemocrats.com, 815-432-4921 or 815-383-5712.

<strong>IAW Make-a-Movie Project</strong>, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project. One that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

<strong>Crochet Club</strong>, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

<strong>Books and Bots</strong>, 1 p.m. Program for children who love robots. Takes place first Saturday of each month. Robot-themed story and craft. No registration required. Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>Sunday, March 4

Old Courthouse Museum Open House</strong>, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Open 1 to 4 p.m. 815-432-2215. Special art display for March and April features art work by students of Watseka Unit 9 Glenn Raymond. Museum is open first Sunday of each month.

<strong>Tuesday, March 6

Sharpie Flower Pot Craft,</strong> 6 p.m. Decorate a flower pot with Sharpies. Space is limited, register at circulation desk. Bourbonnais Public Library.

<strong>Wednesday, March 7</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous</strong>, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Anime Club,</strong> 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.

<strong>Thursday, March 8

Read to a Dog,</strong> 6 p.m. Read to a trained therapy dog and improve reading skills. Sign up at the Bradley Library.

<strong>Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner,</strong> Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee, 5 p.m. until sold out. Corned beef cabbage, potatoes, carrots, roll. $10 per person.

<strong>Friday, March 9</strong>

<strong>NARFE monthly meeting</strong>, all federal workers welcome. Noon lunch, 1 p.m. meeting, Village Grill, 135 N. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. 815-929-3724.

<strong>Lenten Fish Fry</strong>, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne Parish Hall, $10 adult, $4 children 12 and under. Drive through available. Additional fish fry March 23.

<strong>Library Apps Show and Tell,</strong> 10 a.m. to noon, get help taking advantage of all the apps a Bourbonnais Public Library card gives you access to: free audiobooks, ebooks and magazines, plus new self-publishing options.

<strong>Saturday, March 10

Inspirational Old Fashioned Country Breakfast,</strong> Proceeds go to the Sun River Terrace Community Center Summer Food Meals Service Program. 10 a.m. to noon, community center, 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace. $8 adults, $5 children 10 and younger. Sausage patties, bacon, ham, buttermilk pancakes, fried green tomatoes, eggs, grits, biscuits, smothered potatoes, juice, coffee and milk. Advance tickets 815-304-4498 or sunriverterracecommunitycenter@comcast.net.

<strong>IAW Make-a-Movie Project</strong>, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project. One that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs, and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

<strong>St. Paul's Lutheran Mom2Mom Sale</strong>, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. Kids clothes, toys and gear. Vendors and more. Booths available. Contact agillespie@stpaulslutheran.net.

<strong>Crochet Club</strong>, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new fabric art. Project materials provided.

<strong>Chili and Mac Supper</strong>, 4 to 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 120 S. McGuire Drive, Manteno, Manteno Masonic Lodge 636. $7 adult, children 8 and under free. All you can eat chili, chili mac, chili dogs, hot dogs and salad, carryouts available. Advance tickets zasadajr@hotmail.com.

<strong>Night of Comedy fundraiser for Hospice of Kankakee Valley</strong>, 6 p.m. Quality Inn & Suites, Bradley. Comedian Jay Harris featured. Tickets $20. Raffles, prices. Organized by Kankakee Emblem Club. 815-932-5530.

<strong>Sunday, March 11</strong>

<strong>The Agape Handbell Ringers in concert</strong>, 4 p.m., free, St. Paul's Lutheran School Gym, 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. Chicago's premier handbell ensemble featured. Information 815-932-0312.

<strong>Monday, March 12

Acrylic Silhouettes Craft,</strong> 6 p.m. Design a canvas with acrylic paints. Register at the circulation desk. Bourbonnais Public Library.

<strong>Tuesday, March 13

Read Between the Lines Book Club</strong>, 10 a.m. Bourbonnais Public Library. Fiction book club for adults includes lively discussion of the book Lilli De Jong by Janet Benson. Registration not required. Obtain a copy at the library or bring your own.

<strong>Taxes and the IRS Changes for 2018</strong>, 6 p.m. Peotone Public Library. Topics include: Why not to wait to get your refund? Tax-deferral vs. tax-deductible vs. tax-free. Do I need a tax advisor? Tax avoidance? Where do income taxes go? Register online at peotonelibrary.org, events or call 708-258-3436.

<strong>Pancake and Sausage Supper</strong>, Ashkum Chargers 4-H Club, 5-7:30 p.m., Ashkum Coliseum, $6 adults 12 and over, $4 children 11 and under. Proceeds used to send Ashkum 4-H kids to camps.

<strong>Wednesday, March 14</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous</strong>, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Anime Club</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.

<strong>Friday, March 16

Fish Fry</strong>, all you can eat, Herscher Fire Dept., 4:30-7:30 p.m. Herscher Legion Community Center, carry outs available. Raffle prizes all night. Adults $9, children ages 5-12 $5.

<strong>Saturday, March 17</strong>

<strong>IAW Make-a-Movie Project</strong>, 2 p.m. Pembroke Library. Pembroke Townships Animation Club has a project. One that walks you through the R and D process of making visual performances, vlogs, and shorts for the digital screen. Use various simple materials to put on a show. Storytelling at its finest. Five positions available for children ages 6-12. No limit on participants 13 years and older.

<strong>Crochet Club</strong>, noon, Pembroke Library. Clear out that closet and utilize everything in a crafty junk drawer. Make something tailored to your tastes. Learn a new Fabric Art. Project materials provided.

<strong>Wednesday, March 21</strong>

<strong>Home at the Library</strong>, 10:30 a.m., Kankakee Library. Time for home schooled students to come to the library and interact with others, including different activities each month. No registration required. 815-939-4564

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous</strong>, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>MS Support Group</strong>, 7 p.m. Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. Third Wednesday of each month. 815-933-8594.

<strong>Anime Club</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.

<strong>Friday, March 23</strong>

<strong>Lenten Fish Fry</strong>, 5-7 p.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, St. Anne Parish Hall, $10 adult, $4 children 12 and under. Drive through available.

<strong>Wednesday, March 28</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous,</strong> Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Anime Club,</strong> 6:30 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. For teens and tweens who love all things anime. Meets every Wednesday 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Watch and discuss anime and manga, do crafts, have snacks and learn about Japanese culture. No registration required.