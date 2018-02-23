Kankakee, Iroquois and Vermillion counties declared disaster areas by governor

Gov. Bruce Rauner has issued a state disaster proclamation for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties. The declaration, announced this afternoon, will ensure state support to communities that are battling floods caused by heavy rains earlier this week.

The governor made the announcement after touring flooded areas in the City of Watseka Thursday night. He met with residents who have been evacuated from their homes.

Rauner also directed the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield to coordinate state personnel and assets needed to help local officials keep residents safe and protect critical infrastructure.