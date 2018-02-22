Event focused on mental health set

"What Keeps Me Going," a film screening, panel discussion and reception for a community mural, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Feed Arts & Cultural Center, 295 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

The event, presented by the Kankakee County State's Attorney Youth Advisory Board, will feature the 50-minute documentary "If Only You Knew." A panel discussion with mental health professionals and families impacted by suicide will follow. The reception for the "What Keeps Me Going" mural will conclude the evening.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call <a href="tel:815-936-5813">815-936-5813</a> or visit Facebook.com/KSAYAB.