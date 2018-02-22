Beloved La Siesta manager, Jorge Trevino, dies

Jorge Trevino, of Kankakee, passed away early Tuesday morning.

The 54-year-old Trevino was the beloved general manager for almost 20 years of La Siesta Mexican Restaurant in Bradley. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in early January, and he started chemotherapy treatments shortly thereafter.

A daylong fundraiser at the restaurant where he worked up until he became sick, was held on Feb. 3, where half of the collected proceeds from raffles, dine-in, carryout and liquor sales went to Trevino to help with medical costs, and to support his 9-year-old daughter, Joselyn. Just more than $3,000 was raised through donations on a GoFundMe page that was created for Jorge.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian/San Juan 3:16 Church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee. At 11 a.m. Saturday, another visitation will be held at Bethel Pentecostal Church, 2726 Broadway St., Blue Island.