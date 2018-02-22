Shaw Local

Beloved La Siesta manager, Jorge Trevino, dies

Jorge Trevino

Jorge Trevino (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal staff report

Jorge Trevino, of Kankakee, passed away early Tuesday morning.

The 54-year-old Trevino was the beloved general manager for almost 20 years of La Siesta Mexican Restaurant in Bradley. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in early January, and he started chemotherapy treatments shortly thereafter.

A daylong fundraiser at the restaurant where he worked up until he became sick, was held on Feb. 3, where half of the collected proceeds from raffles, dine-in, carryout and liquor sales went to Trevino to help with medical costs, and to support his 9-year-old daughter, Joselyn. Just more than $3,000 was raised through donations on a GoFundMe page that was created for Jorge.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian/San Juan 3:16 Church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee. At 11 a.m. Saturday, another visitation will be held at Bethel Pentecostal Church, 2726 Broadway St., Blue Island.