5 things to do this weekend

<strong>Looking for adventure?</strong>

"Into the Woods," a modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales in a musical format will be presented at 7 p.m. today and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Olivet's Larsen Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $15 per person and $10 for senior citizens.

<strong>St. Anne fish fry</strong>

St. Anne Catholic Church will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall. Cost is $10 for adults, $4 children 12 and younger. Drive through available

<strong>See a new sci-fi thriller</strong>

"Annihilation" starring Natalie Portman and Gina Rodriguez now is playing in theaters. The film follows a biologist and her team who sign up for a dangerous, secret expedition, where the laws of nature don't apply. See it at Cinemark Movies 10 in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Check out new music</strong>

At 8 p.m. Saturday at Feed Arts & Cultural Center, they'll be hosting The Bones Collection — A new exhibit of local music featuring Americana, rap, hip-hop, dance, pop and Indie sounds, presented by NGS, b.william, Kailie Marie and more. The cost to attend is $5.

<strong>Black History Month program</strong>

The program Faith Throughout Black History will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Total Restoration Church of the Nazarene, 102 S. Mill St., Aroma Park. Church youth highlight several African-Americans and their legacy of faith through spoken word, singing and acting.