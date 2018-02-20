Manteno teen seeks funds to race down under

Manteno High School senior Sean Malloy has never been on an airplane before, but this summer, he has the opportunity to spend 10 days in Australia — if he can raise $5,000.

Malloy has been invited to compete against cross-country runners from 71 different countries in the Down Under Sports Tournament. And while other Manteno students have been invited to participate, Malloy could be the first to actually make the trip.

In Illinois, he is one of only four students who have signed up for this year's competition.

But Malloy knows getting down under won't be easy, so he's been working with his family to brainstorm fundraising ideas for his mission. So far, he's made a video advertising his cause on Facebook and has been sending his sponsorship letter to family members.

"We're trying to figure out the best ways to go about raising this money," said Allaina Humphreys, Malloy's cousin who has taken the lead in his fundraising efforts.

"He's going to be doing a lot with the local businesses and trying to get donations from there. I've already spoken with people at the Village Hall in Manteno who want to support him, so we're trying to find ways to get the community involved. We're throwing around the idea of doing a fun run."

Malloy started running track and field in the seventh grade, which he said put him a little bit behind everyone who started in the sixth grade. But his hard work and determination on the track made his game of catch-up easier.

"I wouldn't say I was ever the fastest, but I just really enjoyed the experience, and I was never afraid to work hard or get sweaty," Malloy said.

In high school, this work ethic was so impressive, his coaches invented a new award just for him called the Hardest Working Athlete Award. When he finally joined the cross-country team his sophomore year, his long distance skills quickly developed, and he was crowned the Most Improved Athlete of the season.

While Malloy's runs are sometimes pushed back to 10 p.m. because of his after-school job at the Manteno McDonald's, he forces himself to run every weekday. He joins the track and field team's pre-season conditioning sessions when he can, otherwise he runs around his neighborhood.

At the Down Under Tournament, Malloy would compete against athletes from around the world in a 5.7K called the Coast Challenge, and against other American athletes in the All-American 5K. He also hopes to maybe pet a koala or a kangaroo in his time there.

"I'm just so excited for him to have a chance to get out and do something totally new and have the exposure to being outside of not only Illinois or Manteno, but the whole country," said Humphreys.

So far, Malloy and his family have raised $1,405 of the $5,000 needed for airfare, the hotel, registration fees and two meals per day.

"What's happening so far has really opened my eyes to the fact that there's so many people around that care and support me," Malloy said. "It made me realize that when I run it's not always just me, it's the people that care for me and have supported me throughout the years."

For more information about donating toward Sean's trip, email Allaina Humphreys at allainamonster@gmail.com (or go to https://downundersports.com/payment/7D9B-DAB1-DF38).