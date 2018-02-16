She's helping guide the future of education

KANKAKEE — When she first started teaching, Karen Dannenhauer planned on eventually leaving the classroom to become a school administrator.

The Steuben Elementary School preschool teacher has her chance to influence policies for early childhood educators.

Teach Plus, an advocacy group for teachers, recently added Dannenhauer to its newly-created early childhood advisory board. Dannenhauer will serve alongside 14 other teachers from throughout Illinois.

"I have seen a lot of changes in my 30 years of teaching," Dannenahauer said. "I have always wanted to help guide the future of education, but I have not wanted to leave the classroom to do it. Once I was in the classroom, I didn't want to leave. Now, I have a chance to do both."

Teach Plus has branches in California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Texas. Its Illinois branch formed in Chicago in 2012.

Dannenhauer and the rest of the advisory board are tasked with forming the framework of a fellowship by July. Their duties include writing op-ed pieces, attending advocacy days in Springfield and talking to legislators.

"I've always been interested in policy," Dannenhauer said. "It is easy to sit in the teachers lounge and complain about what is wrong with schools. I have wanted to do more than that. I want to help make improvements.

"Basically, we are going to be a bridge between the classroom and the capitol."

Dannenhauer found out about the board after a friend tagged her on a Facebook post. She interviewed with Teach Plus over the phone and was informed a few weeks later she was accepted.

The advisory board meets virtually every month and is planning two more in-person meetings as it prepares a fellowship. As a board member, Dannenhauer will be paid a one-time stipend of $500 through July.

The board plans on visiting state legislators for Early Childhood Advocacy Day on April 10 in Springfield. In the meantime, Dannenhauer is refreshing herself on current teaching policies.

"You can't just go down there and ask for money. You have to have your facts down," she said. "You have to show how this benefits the state. So, I have a good bit of homework to do on current policy."

At 52 years old, Dannenhauer is nearing the twilight years of her teaching career. She plans on retiring in five years, but she doesn't intend to fully leave the profession. Being on the early childhood advisory board might pave her retirement plans.

"I will be 57 years old by the time I retire. I need to do something beyond teaching," Dannenhauer said. "I'm not ready to hang it up yet. So, I always thought going into advocacy or consulting would be an avenue to pursue. I could see myself doing this when I retire."