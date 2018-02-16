Education has afforded Noble a 'Rosie' life

Few people realize the power and significance of education more than Rosevelt Noble, and that's why he has been called upon to talk about the subject.

For this year's African-American Civic Leaders Scholarship presentation set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library, Noble will return home to be the keynote speaker.

Noble, better known as "Rosie," graduated from Kankakee High School in 1994 with outstanding academic and athletic standings. He began his senior year of high school ranked in the top 10 of his class with a 3.89 GPA, and he was a known force on the football team as a fullback and linebacker.

These words might set the tone for what his message will be on Thursday: "I took advantage of opportunities through education, and that changed the plight of myself and my family," he said.

Now 42, Noble was a first-generation college student in his family, attending prestigious Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., on scholarship. Since then his mom, Debra, and several other members of his family have graduated from college.

Noble grew up relatively poor, but that's something he didn't realize until he went off to college. He joined his brother, two sisters and parents to sleep in the same room of an efficiency apartment in Kankakee; and he got his family their first microwave by winning a raffle at school.

If it weren't for the former football coach of the Kankakee High School football team, the late Alec Anderson, Noble may not have continued his District 111 education into high school. One of Rosevelt's cousins attended Bishop McNamara and excelled in athletics, and McNamara began showing an interest in Rosevelt as well.

"It was after a basketball game at Kankakee Junior High School in the eighth grade, where [coach] Anderson came to me with a few high school seniors from the football team, and he convinced me to stay in the Kankakee school district," said Noble. "The faculty and the students were some of the most genuine people I've ever encountered."

For college, he had his choice of NCAA Division I schools, including Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin and Purdue. Noble decided to go to Vanderbilt, where he played defensive back for the Commodores football team and pursued a double major in sociology and human and organizational development.

At the time, Noble was the second Kankakee football player to sign with an NCAA Division I school.

After earning multiple degrees from Vanderbilt, including a doctoral degree, Noble finds himself still very involved with the school. He was appointed assistant dean of students and director of the Bishop Joseph Johnson Black Cultural Center last year.

He also took the role of faculty head of house for Stambaugh House, a student residence on The Martha Rivers Ingram Commons first-year student community, at the beginning of the fall 2017 semester.

From 1998 to 2014, Noble coached a very competitive women's flag football team, where he met his future wife Kristen. They now reside in Nashville with their two children.

"Vanderbilt was the only school that promised me that I could graduate in three years," said Noble. "Football was a means to an end. When I was done, I wanted the degree and the name to mean something. They offered the best of both worlds."

<strong>WHAT:</strong> 2018 African-American Civic Leaders Scholarship Presentation

<strong>WHEN:</strong> 7 p.m., Thursday, February 22

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St., Kankakee

<strong>COST:</strong> Free and open to the public