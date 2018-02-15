Couples flock to courthouse to exchange vows

KANKAKEE — Aljay Fulton was not surprised when his bride-to-be, Lakesha Jackson, needed to call her mother before they were married on Valentine's Day.

The 45-year-old Fulton proposed to Jackson last New Year's Eve. He got down on one knee and popped the question.

Before she answered him ...

"She texted her mother," Fulton said Wednesday while they waited with family and friends for their civil ceremony before Associate J. Imani Drew.

"I asked her what I should say," Jackson recalled.

"It was the longest time I have ever bent down on a knee," he recalled. "I wasn't sweating if she would say yes."

In this tech savvy age, Jackson's mother, Marie Jones, viewed the ceremony on Facebook Live via the cellphone of a grandchild.

"Can you hear us, Mom?" Drew asked.

"Yes, I can."

The couple was planning on getting married 7 1/2 years ago, but broke things off while planning the wedding.

Another 2 1/2 years passed before they became a couple again.

"Today, I married my best friend," Fulton said holding Jackson's hand.

"We have always been best friends," Jackson said.

Jackson's daughter, Porsha Hartfield, had waited a long time "to see my mother happy."

Fulton and Jackson were one of five couples who decided to tie the knot at the courthouse.

Feb. 14 holds a special day for Angela Bell and Nathanael Miller, of Kankakee. The couple fell in love that day, Bell said.

They decided a few months ago to get married on Valentine's Day.

After Drew went through the vows with the couple, she asked daughter Hailee if she approved of "your mommy and daddy getting married."

"I do," Hailee said.

Baliff John Higginson said Drew "makes them (families) very comfortable."

With the help of Circuit Judge Susan Tungate, Drew added some pizazz to Room 109, which normally handles traffic court cases.

A heart hung above the door outside the entrance to the court doors, which had several Valentine heart balloons taped to the windows. There were bows on some bench ends, as well as two small floral arrangements on each side of the swinging door that leads to the judge's bench.

After pronouncing the couple husband and wife, Drew gave each bride a red rose.

Tungate said it was something late Associate Judge Duane O'Connor did when he officiated on Feb. 14.

"It's a nice gesture," Tungate said as she took down the decorations.