Business leaders get energy renewal

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Leadership & Lunch program Tuesday afternoon, a chance for local business leaders to network and learn.

"The value of this event is in getting out of our day to day for a moment and realizing that we're in this together as business leaders in Kankakee County," said Barbi Brewer-Watson, president and CEO of the chamber.

"This helps us to get better, renew our spirits, get energized and bring that energy back to our organizations."

Hosted at Olivet Nazarene University, the lunch had representatives from many fields, including government, health care, media and education.

The keynote speaker was Phillip Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare. Throughout the course of nearly 33 years with Riverside, Kambic rose through the ranks, starting as a programmer and working his way up to the CEO position, which he assumed in 2006.

During his tenure, Riverside has received multiple awards, including the Truven Analytics 100 Top Hospital Awards and the Daily Journal 2006 Citizen of the Year award.

"I think the number of people who were here showed Phillip's credibility. His background and knowledge speak volumes. When he talks, people listen, and the reason they listen is because of the success that he's had not only as an individual but with Riverside as an organization," said Tim Nugent, executive director of the Kankakee County Economic Alliance.

Kambic shared 10 leadership lessons he has learned throughout the years, advising employers to communicate openly, make decisive calls and hold people accountable.

"When I first started a Riverside, for my first two years, I hated my job. I was looking for a way to get out of Riverside, and as I think back to why, it's because I did not have clarity, I did not have structure, and I did not have direction," he said. "That's what your employees want."

Among his greatest successes, Kambic pointed to the $70 million east tower construction project, which was in dire straits after the company in charge of the project went out of business midway through. Kambic immediately found another contractor and transferred the project in a day.

"My message is that I might have made a great decision or a bad decision, but it's about making the decision and moving on. If I hadn't made a decision we would have lost six months and $10 million. So, it was a good decision, but that doesn't matter," he said. "If it's a bad decision, you can correct it, but you have to make one."

Business leaders at the lunch expressed optimism in Kankakee's future, with Nugent saying the county was no longer seeing "tail lights" but "headlights" as employers decided to invest in the area.

"We have Riverside here and they've just opened their fifth floor. CSL is here. Nucor has a new project. There's a lot of excitement," Brewer-Watson said. "When these places grow, the whole community benefits, whether it's through providing ancillary support or through employment. The quality of life — the arts, hospitality, restaurants — benefit from that as well."