Watseka FFA petting zoo

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21, the Watseka FFA will be hosting an FFA Petting Zoo in the Watseka Community High School agriculture shop, 138 S. Belmont Ave.

The event also will include a "greenhouse experience" and the special activities in the family and community science department, plus a farm toy display.

The public is invited. There will be signs to enter on the track side of the building. If there is a snow day, the event will be held on the next day of school attendance. If you plan to bring a group of 10 or more, please all ahead at 815-432-2486