Tax filers face confusion this year

Congress made sweeping changes to the tax code this past fall with the tax bill that was passed and signed into law by President Donald Trump, but it won't affect the filing of your 2017 taxes.

The president signed the $1.5 trillion tax reform in December, which lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent. It also lowered income tax rates for many, so you might have seen a recent increase on your take-home pay. Exemptions are going away, and standardized deductions are almost doubling.

Those changes won't affect your income tax filings until next year. Jay Grimes, a certified public accountant in Bourbonnais, said he's received "quite a bit" of inquires about when the changes take effect.

"There's a lot of confusion about that," he said.

For the 2017 federal income tax returns, Grimes noted college education deduction, credits for home energy and the deduction for mortgage insurance premiums were eliminated for a time. Grimes found out just this past weekend that all of those got extended by the IRS, after the taxpayers were able to start filing on Jan. 23.

Taxpayers who already have filed will need to file amendments to take advantage of those benefits if they apply to them.

"I don't think anything has ever happened like this," Grimes said. "Not to my knowledge anyway, and I've been doing income taxes a long time."

There also were a few changes for your state (Illinois) taxes for 2017.

• The income tax rate was increased from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent on July 1, 2017. Taxpayers have the option of using an average tax of 4.35 percent or split the income between the first half and second half. If more than half of your income was in the first six months of the year, you might want to split the rate.

"That's the choice people have," Grimes said. "It will take a little work if you split your incomes."

• If taxpayers earned more than $500,000 of income on a joint return or $250,000 on a single return, there will be no deduction for personal exemptions or certain other deductions.

"It's not a huge thing, but it's another change Illinois did," Grimes said.

• Taxpayers who have K-12 education expenses more than $250, their applicable maximum credit increases from $500 to $750.

• Teachers working in grades K-12 receive a new 100 percent credit up to $250 spent on materials for the classroom. Their tax will be directly reduced by that amount. Teachers are use to having the deduction off their income on the federal returns, and now Illinois has implemented a 100 percent credit for those same costs.

"You can have more benefits than in the past with the federal and state, so that's kind of neat," Grimes said.

"Other than that, we're going by the same set of rules we've had for a long time. Next year, that will be a different animal."