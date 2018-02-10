KCC cash bash set for Feb. 17

The Kankakee Community College Cavalier Club will sponsor a cash bash with a $5,000 grand prize from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

There will be 24 cash prizes, totaling $7,850. To win the $5,000 grand prize or most other cash prizes, the ticket holder does not need to be present.

Admission is $100 per ticket, and each ticket admits two people for a food buffet and drinks at the event. Only 300 tickets will be sold. You must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket and 21 years of age or older to attend the event.

The Cavalier Club is KCC's athletic booster organization. For more information, call KCC's athletic department at 815-802-8600. A ticket order form can be printed from kcc.edu/cashbash or picked up in the KCC Athletic Department.