Manteno man killed in rural crash

Brett Slover Jr., of Manteno, died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident in rural Bourbonnais on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Slover was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling southbound on North 3000E Road near East 5800N Road at 1:30 p.m.

According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, the vehicle sideswiped another vehicle after the driver lost control and ended up in a ditch.

Slover was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. at Presence St. Mary's Hospital.

Gessner said Slover suffered head injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

An autopsy is pending.

Kankakee County Sheriff's police are investigating.