2 die in head-on collision

Two women died after the car they were traveling in crashed head-on into a semi-tractor trailer 5 miles west of Paxton on Illinois Route 9 in Ford County on Thursday.

Kelsey R. Fottler Bridgewater, 21, of Saybrook, and Charly J. Jesse, 24, of Jacksonville, Fla., were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County coroner, according to Illinois State Police District 21.

The crash occurred at 10:09 a.m. on Route 9 at 1300E Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, Bridgewater's 2001 Mitsubishi GT convertible was traveling east on Route 9. Bridgewater lost control and crashed into the westbound 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer driven by Floyd P. Smith, 53, of Fairborn, Ohio.