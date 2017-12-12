Bradley to increase police force

The Bradley Police Department will be adding a second lieutenant and another sergeant to its ranks, as well as bringing its force up to 34 total officers — a mark it had not reached since 2008 when staffing was scaled back because of money woes.

By a 4-3 vote, with Mayor Bruce Adams casting the deciding vote, the board approved the expansion of the department, as well as increasing ranked positions.

Counting Chief Mike Johnston and Deputy Chief Craig Anderson, the department should be fully staffed at about the end of February. Johnston noted the department has 31 officers. He said two additional officers are in the police academy, which will bring the force to 33. One officer will need to be hired.

He said the lieutenant position will be filled by one Bradley sergeant being promoted. The sergeant vacancy will be filled as an officer will be promoted.

Currently, the department has one lieutenant, Philip Trudeau, and seven sergeants.

The timing of the hiring appeared to be the main point of contention with the village trustees who voted against the move. Voting against it were trustees Mike Watson, Bob Redmond and Don Barber.

Those trustees said the village already was running a deficit budget and adding more cost to it only would make the situation worse. Johnston said these moves likely would cost taxpayers in the $160,000-per-year range.

Trustee Jerry Balthazor initially questioned why the village had to rush to fill the position now rather than wait for the new budget year. Trustee Lori Gadbois said this move has hardly been rushed.

She noted numerous meetings had been held discussing this move or other moves within the police department.

"If not now, then why not?" Gadbois asked. "Why not be a community that moves forward?"

She explained the village has grown and more officers simply are needed.

"Let's allow them to be ready to protect us," she later said. "I don't think putting it off for another month is the right thing to do. We're doing this so the department will be at its best."

Adams agreed. He also said there were items budgeted in the current budget that will not be spent so the village is not running a negative balance.

"This is good for the village. It feels good to be back (with manpower) to where we were," he said.

The lieutenant positions will be mainly administrative.