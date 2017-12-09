So who gets Fido in a divorce?

We've all seen it on television. Two people, on opposite sides of the room, both calling a dog's name and waiting for Fido to pick a side and go home with one of them.

But starting Jan. 1, divorcing couples won't have to fight like cats and dogs over, well, cats and dogs. A change to the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act means judges can treat companion animals a little less like possessions and a little more like children, taking into account a pet's welfare when making a decision about where he or she will live. The animals are still considered property, but the new version of the act acknowledges how important pets can be.

"The couple was fighting about who would get the dog, and we had a little pretrial and went back and forth. Both parties were trying to convince me they couldn't live without the dog and the dog would be better with them," said Kankakee County Circuit Judge Michael Kick, recalling a divorce case from years previous.

The lawyers in the case came up with an agreement: The two parties would bid on the animal, right there in the courtroom. The winner came away with the dog and $1,500 poorer, "kind of like a King Solomon deal."

"Even though it's not like with children, considering the well-being of the animal is still totally new. I think the judges might have done that anyway," said Kick, "but it just wasn't mandated by law."

"In my practice, I've definitely seen some disagreements come up with regard to pets, but there hasn't been a mechanism under the law to dive into what is best for their well-being. Pets have been viewed as property, like a piece of furniture or a piece of artwork, so there hasn't been this elevated look into the issue," said Jennifer Guimond-Quigley, a family law attorney in Chicago.

Peotone lawyer Kirsten Steeves called the act a great idea, and said it's not unusual to see couples fight over pets from time to time, although the situations are often resolved through mediation.

"I don't know that it's going to be a hot button topic, but you never know because we are seeing more young professionals that get pets together before the marriage and don't end up having children," Steeves said. "The pets are the be-all, end-all."

According to a recent survey by the American Pet Products Association, 68 percent of U.S. households have a pet, up from 56 percent in 1988. We'll spend an estimated $69.36 billion on our furry, scaled and feathered friends in 2017. Millennials, born from the '80s through the mid to late '90s, are responsible for much of that spending, representing more than a third of all pet owners.

The new version of the act says "the court shall take into consideration the well-being of the companion animal" when assigning sole or joint ownership of a pet, but that might be more complicated than it sounds.

"I've had situations where there are two dogs but the parties agree the dogs can't be separated because it would be too hard on the dogs, like with children," Steeves said. "So, one person conceded and said, 'You can take the dogs.' They put the dogs ahead of their own needs and that's refreshing."

"I think pets take on a lot more stress than we often think they do," Kankakee Animal Control and Adoption Center Administrative Director Julie Boudreau said. "A lot of times, people think the pet will be fine, but, much like with children, if there's going to be a break in the family structure then you have to be really mindful about the impact on the pet."

Boudreau said divorcing couples should consider which person the pet is most bonded to, and whether or not it would be better for the pet to stay in the original home if one person moves out. Pet owners can protect themselves by adding the pets into pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and by keeping a detailed record of who takes the dog for regular walks or brings the bird in for veterinary checkups. Showing you're the primary caretaker could should a judge you're the more responsible owner.

Since the change doesn't go into effect until next year, it's still unclear how the law will be applied in practice. While we might not see Fido spending Thanksgiving with mom and Christmas with dad right away, things still could get complicated.

"When we have a law that isn't specifically defined, that is an opportunity for really good lawyering," Guimond-Quigley said. "It opens up the floodgates. We could have parties who are asking for a schedule of who gets what pet and when and having the pet go back and forth between households."