The state record pike that renamed a lake

As youngsters, brothers Walter and Leonard Klenzak would venture from their home in Bradley to the Kankakee River to fish near the sewage treatment plant in the premier fishing spot known as Hyde's Hole.

"They never took food. They'd eat nuts and berries and they'd catch frogs and cook them over their fire. They would take a Bull Durham (tobacco) sack and put coffee in it and throw it into a can of water on the fire to have coffee," said Kankakee barber Rick Africano, remembered in Walter's obituary as his "former son-in-law, best friend and fishing buddy."

"Sometimes they would stay down there for days," said Mike Peters, of Bradley, Leonard's long-time fishing partner and night-shift co-worker at Armstrong Tile Company.

Clams weren't protected species in Illinois then and the boys would gather shells and sell them for button making, Africano said.

Len Klenzak died on Nov. 1 and, although his obituary didn't mention his own passion for fishing, it did stir "Outdoors" section memories of the northern pike that brother Walter caught on Nov. 9, 1989 — a 26-pound, 15-ounce monster that still reigns as the Illinois state record.

Both brothers interrupted their idyllic Kankakee River fishing lives to serve in World War II. Leonard, a year older, enlisted in the Marines while he was still a student at Bradley High School. He saw action in the South Pacific at Guadalcanal, Guam and Iwo Jima, becoming a squad leader then platoon sergeant. Walter was an 82nd Army Airborne medic, serving in north Africa and across Italy, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He came home to join his father, John, operating the family's Klenzak Brace Co., then working as a welder at Roper Corporation.

Home from the war, the brothers resumed their fishing campaigns.

<strong>Record encounter</strong>

Walter, who died July 1, 2008, at the age of 86, had his appointment with piscatory history while fishing with Africano on "Mile Lake" — a long strip mine pit west of Essex and part of the South Wilmington Sportsman's Club.

Africano said Mile Lake was immediately "renamed Monster Lake by a guy named Dewey Boswell and me" in honor of Walter's catch — which dwarfed the existing state record of 22-pounds, 12-ounces.

The new name stuck, said Mark Meents, superintendent of the Mazonia-Braidwood Fish and Wildlife Area, which now includes Monster Lake.

Fishing despite sleet and snow at about 9:30 a.m., Walter was throwing a Hellbender black-and-white plug. "Walt said: 'I'm snagged' and I said 'you couldn't be, there's no trees here,'" Africano recalled last week.

The battle was "very short," Africano said. "Walter had the lure on a giant clip and it was buried in the corner of the fish's mouth and he could not cut the line. ... I had a giant net and I got the fish in the boat and thought it was going to break the net. ... I sat on the fish and it was lifting me up."

They took the fish to a meat market in nearby South Wilmington, but scale wasn't state certified, he said. Next stop was Lanny Chouinard's bait and tackle shop in Kankakee, which had only a 25-pound scale. The fish had regurgitated crawfish and a pound and half pickerel, Africano said. "It would have been even harder for anyone to beat it if he hadn't regurgitated that pickerel."

Then it was on to Tri-City Meats and Salkeld's, also in Kankakee, because the state required weighing on two certified scales, he said. J.R. Black, then manager at Salkeld's, "got it fixed for the state record," he said.

Someone asked Walter if he would be content to quit fishing with the record in the books.

Daily Journal writer, the late Mike Lyons, reported Walter's response to what Lyons termed a silly question: "Quit? Well, for today I'll quit."

<strong>Tough old boys</strong>

Walter and Leonard "were just tough old boys," Peters noted. "When nobody else would go, Leonard and Walt would go."

"Me and Leonard used to go fishing at Willow slough in February," he said. "We'd go and there'd be an inch of ice out past the dike. Leonard would be in the front with an oar, breaking ice. We'd get ready to come back four or five hours later and the ice was frozen up worse than it was when we broke our way out there."

Peters caught 508 keeper largemouth bass from the slough in 1987, when the keeper limit was 14 inches. (It's 18 inches now.)

Like Walter, Leonard "loved to fish for northern," Mike said. "He caught six monsters up in Wisconsin. Lake Chetek."

<strong>Adventures end</strong>

Slough adventures ended about 10 years ago after Leonard and Mike went fishing in July or August when the heat index was 110-115 and Leonard had a heart attack about half a mile out on the lake, Mike said. "I struggled at times to keep Leonard in the boat getting back."

Leonard was taken to the closest hospital — at Rensselaer, Ind. Peters followed and when he was able to talk with his fishing buddy in the emergency room, Leonard asked what Peters had done with the fish they had caught. "He gave me hell when I told him I released them."

Leonard quit fishing after the heart attack.

Peters was remembered in Leonard's obituary along with Paul and Marianne Surprenant and Tony Hiser as "very close friends (who) helped Len survive during the last 10 years by doing whatever tasks he needed done."

"Walt got so he couldn't see when he was fishing," Africano said. "I'd tell him where to cast. Finally one year, probably about six years before he died, he said: 'You know I can't do this anymore.' I don't want to die in this boat and put you through that."

In addition to the Walter Klenzak's state record 26-pound, 15-ounce northern pike, caught from Monster Lake, west of Essex, The Daily Journal area has been home to six other state record fish, all caught from the Kankakee River. They are:

<strong>Walleye</strong> — The Kankakee River held the state walleye record for more than half a century after Fred Goselin caught a 14-pounder at Eagle Island in 1961. The Sportsman's Letter editor and publisher Ed Mullady, of Kankakee, reported that Goselin caught the record walleye on a 13-inch sucker when the river was at flood stage.

Goselin's record stood until January 2012, when a 14-pound, 4-ouncer was taken from the Pecatonica River near Rockford. That record was quickly eclipsed in March 2012 by a 15.08-pounder, also from the Pecatonica.

<span style="font-size: 12px;">The Kankakee River still holds the 14-pound, 4-ounce state record in Indiana, caught in 1974 by Leon Richart, just east of the Stateline bridge. The record was tied by a Tippecanoe River catch in 1977.</span>

<strong>Common carp</strong> — The Kankakee River held the state record common carp for 66 years for a 42-pounder caught at below the dam in Kankakee in 1928 by Clarence "Dick" Heinze, of Bradley. The current record is a 51-pounder caught from Lake Hillcrest in Madison County in 1994.

<span style="font-size: 12px;"><strong>Smallmouth bass</strong> — The Kankakee held the state smallmouth bass record from 1974 until 1985 for a 5-pound, 151/2 ouncer caught by John Bochler, of Burbank, Ill. The current record is a 6-pound, 7-ouncer caught from a strip mine lake in Fulton County.</span>

<strong>Longnose gar</strong> — Steven Ludvigsen, of Joliet, set the state longnose gar record with a 52.5-inch, 17.33-pounder caught from the Kankakee at Wilmington on July 15, 2002; breaking the 12-pound, 2.2-ounce record set by Emily Vilt, also of Wilmington, on Aug. 5, 2001.

<strong>Goldeye</strong> — Jacob Chinderle III, of Joliet, set a new record for the herring-like goldeye with a 1-pound, 12-ouncer caught in near the river's mouth in Grundy County in 1994. The current record is a 2-pound, 1-ouncer caught from the Embarras River in Cumberland County on July 7, 1998.