Ideal weather makes Jingle Bell Run big winner

Spurred by the best December weather in years, Sunday's Jingle Bell Run raised an estimated $36,000 for the Arthritis Foundation.

Now in its 27th year, the Jingle Bell drew about 500 runners and walkers to the Kankakee Community College campus. The event is the only local fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation. Money raised benefits research and advocacy for arthritis, which eventually afflicts one out of every four Americans.

The race was held a week earlier than its traditional second Sunday in December date. Clear blue skies, temperatures in the 40s, no wind and a dry course helped draw a crowd. Among the participants was a "Blue Santa" team of Kankakee police officers that included interim Chief Price Dumas. Dumas and the officers led the participants and onlookers in the Pledge of Allegiance before the race stepped off .

The difference from last year was noted. In 2016, the Jingle Bell was held on the only weekend all winter when it actually snowed.

The overall race was won by Jacob Fritz, of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Fritz finished in 17 minutes, 45.4 seconds. He is the reigning All-City and All-Area high school cross country champion. The women's race was won by Laura Krasa, of Urbana, in 18:21.2. She is a student at Judah Christian in Urbana.

Brian VanAcker, development manager for the Arthritis Foundation, was thankful for the weather and the many donations and volunteers who helped make the event possible. The walk-up registration Sunday was so significant, the finish line managers of ItsRaceTime had to manufacture more chip-timed bibs for participants.

Complete walking and running results can be found at Itsracetime.com. Fundraising totals are posted at jbr.org/kankakee. Those figures were near $31,000 on Thursday. Additional registrations and donations are expected to raise at least another $5,000, VanAcker said.

Refreshments for the event are donated by local merchants, allowing virtually all of the fees and monetary donations to go to the Arthritis Foundation. Chicago Dough brings hot pizza. Oberweis provides hot chocolate and the Bennett-Curtis House donates soup. Bananas come from Jewel and water comes from Culligan.

Tate Marcotte, a 9-year-old fourth-grader from St. George, was honored as the Youth Honoree. Tate has migratory arthritis, a rare form of the disease that flares up when he has a cold. Tate's team of Can't Stop Tate raised $1,126. His elf costume also was picked as the top youth costume in the race.

Lucas Kisner, of Dwight, had the top teen costume. Jordan Ross, of Bourbonnais, had the top adult costume. A team of staffers from Manteno High School came as Frosty the Snowman and snowflakes, winning the top team award for costumes. Sydney Reyes, of New Lenox, had the ugliest Christmas sweater.

Santa's Helpers was the top fundraising team at $3,284. Avry Gray was the top fundraising individual at $2,015. Preston Knuth was second and Debra Ann Caise was third.