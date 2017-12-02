Fight over sexual abuse far from won

The Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault was founded in 1987 by the late John Tate, who also founded the Victims Assistance Commission in Kankakee County.

The victims commission is gone, but KC-CASA is strong and viable. The agency has provided counseling to more than 15,000 clients in that time and has answered 4,500 calls to the sexual assault hotline.

Tracey Noe Slach, the executive director of KC-CASA, recently answered Phil Angelo's questions for Think regarding the cascade of accusations of sexual assault and harassment that now seem to take place in the media every day. Questions and answers are edited for length and continuity.

<strong>Have we reached a fundamental change in America in the way we consider sexual assault and sexual harassment?</strong>

It hasn't changed. We still don't support survivors. There still is so much victim blaming. All you have to do is look at the social media posts after someone discloses what happened to them. There is so much misunderstanding.

When you consider that one in three women will be victimized in her lifetime, this still is a powerful problem and we, as a society, still are not supportive. We even have to tell parents to support their children when they come forward.

<strong>What do you think will happen next?</strong>

Under the #MeToo campaign, it has become more acceptable to talk about sexual assault. Here's what people should say, "I believe you. I'm sorry this happened to you.''

<strong>Why haven't so many of these assaults been reported before?</strong>

The environment and our society. We blame the victim. We shame the victim. We place guilt on the victim.

<strong>Should all charges be investigated?</strong>

We are not an investigative agency. We are victim-centered. We believe the victim. I would love it if our society felt the same way, but we have a long way to go.

<strong>What is the difference between a credible charge and an unfounded one?</strong>

We believe everyone. As a result of my time here, I can tell you the cases of false reporting are so very low.

<strong>Does it make any difference if someone apologizes?</strong>

It depends. You have to talk to survivors. It is not right for everyone. It could help. It might not help. It is a good step for some, but not all.

<strong>So many of those involved are people who are powerful — such as congressmen and movie stars. Do people with power like that get away with more? Or is what is happening now more like a mirror of our entire society? It happens among the rest of society, but it does not make the news.</strong>

This does mirror what is happening to ordinary people. In the case of powerful people, in politics, movie stars and athletes, these are people who have it all. It shows that it is not about sex as much as it is about control. Another important point is that when the victim is a person who has been assaulted by someone who is famous, it is even more difficult for that survivor to get people to believe them.

<strong>Do victims ever recover from an assault?</strong>

Yes, but recovery can mean different things. Our goal is to get survivors to be able to lead healthy and productive lives. Yet, things can be going well, and then something happens that triggers the memory and everything comes back.

<strong>Has the national publicity changed the reporting of assault here?</strong>

Any time you have this discussion out there it gives people the power to come forward.

"KC-CASA has helped me find my voice and how to start to trust others," one survivor said. "I know that I am important, and I can do and say things that matter. It is a place where I can feel comfortable to talk and be heard without judgment and to feel that my opinions matter."

KC-CASA staff and trained volunteers have answered more than 4,500 calls in those 30 years over a 24-hour hotline. The hotline is manned by staff during business hours and by volunteers evenings, nights and weekends.

<strong>Hotlines:</strong> Call 815-932-3322 in Kankakee County and 815-432-0420 in Iroquois County. KC-CASA also is expanding services to Ford County.

• Counseling is offered to all victims who have ranged in age from 3 to seniors in their 90s, Executive Director Tracey Noe Slach said. Counseling can be individual, for families or in a group. Some counseling can continue for months. Some lasts for years.

Counseling therapies also might include yoga for relaxation; Eye Movement Desensitization Processing, which is designed to alleviate the stress associated with painful memories; animal-assisted intervention, where the use of a pet calms an individual; aromatherapy; and mindful meditation. Counseling is aimed at different ages and remains confidential.

<strong>Advocacy:</strong> KC-CASA responds to hospital calls 24/7. They explain a victim's rights and will support a victim through the trial process, which can run up to three years.

Calls from hospitals have more than doubled in the last year, a result of more awareness by law enforcement and other first responders, Noe Slach said.

A SART team (Sexual Assault Response Team) meets monthly to discuss cases and to consider what can be done better to support victims. The team includes representatives from KC-CASA; the Kankakee County State's Attorney's office; county probation; both hospitals; police; Child Network; Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University. That group also keeps up with changes in the law and regulations.

<strong>Anti-human trafficking: </strong>KC-CASA created the Kankakee-Iroquois Human Trafficking Task Force. Trafficking can include either or both sexual and labor exploitation. Noe Slach said eight prostitutes have come forward and there might be as many as 10 overall who could be helped. Housing assistance is available to get people out of the cycle of exploitation.

Illinois is ranked eighth largest in the nation for human trafficking. Kankakee County is identified as a "hot spot" because of its location on Interstate 57.

<strong>Prevention: </strong>Beginning as young as kindergarten and ranging through the college years, KC-CASA experts meet with classes.The goal is to see each student once per year. The presentations are age appropriate, beginning with the explanation of appropriate and inappropriate touches for the youngest children.

<strong>Budget and staff:</strong> KC-CASA has 15 staff members and more than 40 volunteers. The annual budget is about $1 million, with most of that, about 85 percent, coming in the form of federal and state support and grants. The agency had to make reductions during the time the state operated without a budget, but now is back to full staff. "I don't want to go through that again," Noe Slach said.

The agency also receives support from the United Way and from Zonta. KC-CASA recently held a 30th anniversary celebration, selling 175 seats to a dinner auction at the Kankakee Country Club. About $20,000 was raised.

KC-CASA also raises awareness through the annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event and Take Back the Night rally, both of which occur in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Attention also will be directed to January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

<strong>Occupation:</strong> Executive director of Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault

<strong>Personal:</strong> She got married this year. Husband Tim is a trained volunteer for KC-CASA.

She is the daughter of Terry and Debbie. Her dad was her inspiration to move into a career in the social services. Her father worked at a Sertoma Center in Alsip for 30 years. That's similar in mission to the Kankakee County Training Center, providing jobs and education for individuals with developmental disabilities. Noe Slach says her parents always put the needs of her and her younger sister, Lindsay, first. Both parents, she said, have "servant hearts."

<strong>Education: </strong>Grew up in Bourbonnais. Graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, Kankakee Community College (Class of 2004) and Olivet Nazarene University (Class of 2006). She holds a master's of business administration from Olivet (Class of 2013). She credits the late Dotty Lagesse, the executive director of Hospice of Kankakee Valley, with being a mentor and suggesting she get a masters degree.

Noe Slach did not have many extracurricular activities because she was busy working her way through school. She worked at Hallmark stores in Kankakee and Manteno.

<strong>Career:</strong> First job out of college was in marketing, then she worked for Hospice of Kankakee Valley for six years. She joined the KC-CASA board at the request of friend Rebecca Schatz. She worked with Schatz on a variety of charitable projects before Schatz' death a year ago.

When the KC-CASA job came open, she applied for it and was hired. She is in her fifth year there. Her hope, she says, is to "create some stability" for the organization.

<strong>Recreation:</strong> She is a member of Zonta. Tim and Tracey have adopted an American bulldog, named Halas. They are big Bears fans. Halas is a therapy dog in training. Noe Slach is an avid reader. She likes books on leadership, anything by Tina Fey (of "Saturday Night Live") and "Option B": a book by Sheryl Sandberg about showing resilience in the face of tragedy.