Grants retiring from pizza business

Two local legends in the local pizza industry — <strong>Glenn</strong> and <strong>Cindy Grant,</strong> of <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> — will be out of the pizza-making business at the conclusion of 2017.

The Grants will be selling their share of Bourbonnais' <strong>Chicago Dough Company</strong> and relocating to southwest Wisconsin to be closer to family.

Co-owners of the restaurant along with <strong>Mike Rose,</strong> of <strong>Frankfort,</strong> since 1989, Glenn Grant said the time has simply come to move on to the next phase of their lives. This one will involve grandchildren rather than pepperoni, sausage and pizza dough.

"It's been a nice ride, it really has," the 66-year-old Grant said referring to the 3,000-square-foot restaurant at 545 S. Main St., not far from the <strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong> campus. "It will be bittersweet. We have made so many friends here, and we've been so involved with the community. It's going to be very hard, but it'll be nice not having the stress."

An <strong>open house/retirement party</strong> celebrating the Grants long tenure will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant. Current and former employees, friends and customers are welcomed.

<strong>Tim Gordon</strong>, 27, of Bourbonnais, a 2008 graduate of <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School</strong> and a former Chicago Dough employee, will take over as the <strong>restaurant's general manager</strong>.

Gordon, a one-time Chicago Dough dishwasher, and one of five brothers who has worked at the restaurant, said he never expected those shifts, which resulted in dish-panned hands, to ever lead to this.

Formerly an employee with <strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> and <strong>Cigna Health</strong>, Gordon said to take over the operations from his mentor is almost unbelievable.

"Glenn set the bar high, and I'm going to try to live up to the example he and his wife set," Gordon said. "It's sad to see Glenn go. He's a friend. But I'm certainly excited about the potential here."

Originally started in 1977 as a <strong>Pizza Inn</strong>, the location shifted to Chicago Dough in 1980. The Grants became stockholders in the restaurant chain in 1982 and bought into the Bourbonnais location in 1989 where they have remained.

"We love this community. I couldn't have thought of a better place to have run a business than here," Grant said.

For many years, Grant worked a weekly 65-hour schedule. He said in the past several years, that time has decreased to about 50 hours. But the time has now come to turn his full attention to family.

* * *

On the subject of pizza, the rapidly-growing <strong>Sammy's Pizza</strong> business recently hit a bump in the road in <strong>Herscher</strong>.

Owned by <strong>Scott</strong> and <strong>Brittany Manau,</strong> of <strong>Kankakee</strong>, Sammy's has locations in <strong>Kankakee, Momence, Bourbonnais, Peotone, Herscher</strong> and soon to be opening a location in <strong>Manteno</strong>. However, the Herscher location closed at the end of business Nov. 22.

Opened in July 2016, the Herscher restaurant never caught on to the extent needed and the decision was made to back away.

"We just weren't the right fit," Brittany explained. "Sometimes, a location just doesn't succeed. We're sad we had to close the store. We've never had to do that before. We're going to keep our heads up and do a great job in Manteno."

The couple had leased the Herscher site.

The six Herscher employees were offered jobs at the other locations. Five of them already are working at other Sammy's.

Concerning the Manteno location — home of <strong>Durbin's Pizza</strong> from June 2015 through September 2017— the Manau's are hoping to be open before the Christmas holiday. The couple had planned to have the location opened sooner, but things often take a little more time than anticipated.

So, as one store closes, another is set to open.

"Basically, Manteno will be a relocation of our Herscher business," she said.

* * *

The menu at <strong>Grapes & Hops</strong> in <strong>downtown Kankakee</strong> has expanded this weekend and now will include craft coffee beans.

The location will not be selling brewed coffee — not at least yet anyway — but customers will be able to purchase a wide range of roasted whole beans from mainly <strong>Chicago</strong> area craft coffee bean producers and distributors.

Owner <strong>Terrance Hooper,</strong> of <strong>Kankakee,</strong> said while people might think coffee beans at a business which features Illinois-produced wines, beers and whiskeys is an odd addition, he said it is not.

He noted many of these beverages are flavored with coffee so there is a great affinity for coffee at Grapes & Hops. Hooper noted his best selling craft beers are coffee as an ingredient.

The five Chicago brands that will be available starting today are <strong>Dark Matter, Intelligensia, Metric, Connect Roasters</strong> and <strong>Hero</strong>.

There will be many varieties of these roasted blends so there could be as many as 20 flavors/blends available.

"We will have the largest selection of craft coffee in Kankakee County without question," Hooper said.

In addition to selling coffee beans, Hooper noted staff also will help educate customers on the differences of the coffee beans and their taste. He said roasters also will present guided tastings at various points.

"It's like everything else. If we can't educate people on this, it won't be successful. But I firmly believe this fits in with the products we have here and this fits with the people we are already serving."

Specialty coffee appears to be a brewing business. According to industry data, specialty coffee sales are growing on average 20 percent per year and now account for 8 percent of the $18 billion U.S. coffee market.

In the U.S., the average coffee drinker consumer 3.1 cups per day.

The craft beans will not come without a cost. Hooper noted a 12-ounce roasted bean package will likely cost $15 to $20. But he noted based on the $2 or $3 cost of a single serving of coffee from a coffee shop, that is not a crazy price.

"The people who understand this level of product will appreciate this. I'm not saying this is for everyone, but there is a big difference with these craft coffees than the regular beans you can get at the grocery."

Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., is open from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 2 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. During the holiday season, the location also is open from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday.