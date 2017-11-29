Bird Park bids holiday lights show farewell

More than a quarter of a mile of holiday lights decorated Bird Park around this time last year for the Kankakee Valley Park District's annual Holiday Lights Spectacular, but it has come to an end this year.

For the past four years, viewers could pay a small price to take their families to Bird Park in Kankakee, turn their car radios to 99.1 FM and watch as the Christmas lights were set to music.

This comes after the closing of Splash Valley, staff cuts, scaled back services and being unable to find lenders or a financial institution that was willing to help the park district.

In the recent years, before those decisions were made, the Kankakee Valley Park District struggled to complete their annual audits on time, and just last year, former KVPD executive director Roy Collins pled guilty to fraud.

"We just don't have the staff to put it together or sponsors to pay for it," said Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD.

"People don't realize the amount of time it took to set up and put together. More than 120 man hours were used to put it all together, and it ran three or four weekends with a staff."

If that wasn't bad enough, last year about 2,000 feet of extension cords were taken from Bird Park between Dec. 23 and New Year's Eve, according to a Kankakee police report.

"I know people are disappointed with the district," Heitz said. "Maybe, in the future, it will be different."